We all love to look back at our best shots. The ones that nailed the moment, the ones you're genuinely proud of. The ones that went from the picture in your head to the back of the camera. Still, I'd argue you learn far more from the ones that didn't work — if you're willing to actually look at them.

We live in a culture of highlights. Social media, photography groups, even the way we talk about our work — it's all curated. Nobody posts the shot where they forgot to change their white balance from tungsten before stepping outside. Nobody writes a caption saying "I loved the light here, shame I completely missed focus." We celebrate the wins and quietly bury the losses.

That's a mistake.

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The shots that went wrong are the ones that actually taught me something. The technically perfect image that came out exactly as planned? I learned nothing from that. I just confirmed what I already knew. Or maybe it was blind luck, and I just guessed well without understanding. But the landscape where I misjudged the exposure and lost all the shadow detail? Sure boosting the exposure and noise reduction helped, but I paid more attention to my histogram after that. Lesson learned.

Failure has a way of making things stick.

There's a specific kind of learning that only comes from your own mistakes. You can read about depth of field until you're blue in the face, but the first time you nail focus on someone's ear instead of their eye in a wide-open portrait, something clicks. You watch the tutorial about metering in high-contrast situations, but it doesn't really land until you come home from a day out and find a sequence of otherwise lovely images with completely blown skies because of changing light. That stings enough that you remember it.

The key is actually looking at the failures, not just deleting them. Most of us cull quickly — anything that doesn't make the grade gets binned without a second glance. But there's real value in stopping and asking why. Was it technique? A wrong decision in the moment? Equipment, or just bad luck? Sometimes it genuinely is bad luck. But more often, if you're prepared to be honest, there's something you could have done differently.

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It doesn't need to be a formal process. Just slow down before you hit delete and ask yourself what went wrong. That single habit will teach you more than most tutorials.

The other thing worth saying is that some of your best creative discoveries live in the failures. The Happy Accident. The motion blur you didn’t intend from a loose tripod that led to a love of intentional camera movement. The shot that was technically wrong but somehow more interesting than the "correct" version beside it. If you're too quick to delete, you miss these entirely.

The most renowned photographers still make mistakes, but move on quickly, and simply never show them. So don't be so hasty with the cull. Study the disasters first. They're not evidence that you're a bad photographer — they're evidence that you were out there shooting, trying things, pushing yourself. And they're quietly making you better, one mistake at a time.