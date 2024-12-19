Imagen's AI-powered photo editing software can slash post-processing time by 96%!

AI-powered editing software company Imagen claims its new 'edit to delivery' feature and partnership with Pic-Time will slash editing time by 96%!

The new feature completes Imagen's automation of every aspect of the post-production process, with culling, editing, backup, and now photo delivery, all covered by its AI software. This new solution promises to simplify the entire post-production workflow enabling photographers to spend more time out shooting than sitting behind a desk editing.

The standout feature of this update is the new partnership and integration with Pic-Time, a leading online photo gallery and client management platform. For the first time, Imagen users can send their final edits directly to Pic-Time galleries, bypassing the time-consuming step of manually uploading. This seamless integration is designed to help photographers deliver their work to clients more efficiently while maintaining high-quality standards.

(Image credit: Imagen)

According to the company, Imagen’s AI-powered tools reduce editing time by up to 96%, providing consistent, high-quality results tailored to each photographer's unique style. The platform also offers flexibility by allowing users to export their edits in high-quality JPEGs or manage their work through Adobe Lightroom Classic.

Importantly, Imagen does not expect you to relinquish all creative control. Photographers still retain the ability to adjust the AI's edits according to their preferences, offering varying levels of autonomy throughout the process. Whether you choose to make final tweaks or rely on the AI's suggestions, the platform is designed to complement, rather than replace, your creative vision.

In addition, Imagen enables photographers to create a 'personal editing style' profile. By uploading up to 3,000 previously edited photos, users can train the platform’s AI to learn their unique editing preferences, and within 24 hours, a tailored AI profile is created. This replicates your specific style and can be automatically added to future edits. This process assumes a consistent editing approach, ensuring that all images reflect a cohesive and personalized aesthetic.

(Image credit: Imagen)

The 'Edit to Delivery' feature is available to all Imagen subscribers at no additional cost and can be accessed via the Imagen desktop app, compatible with both PC and Mac.

For those that do not already have the app, it can be purchased on a monthly subscription model starting at $67.50, or on a pay-as-you-go basis only paying for what you use. More details can be found on Imagen's website.

