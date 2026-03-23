As a dog mom, I often find myself wishing I could time-travel back to the puppy days (minus the chewed furniture and potty training) and take more photos of my dog as a pup. But, today is National Puppy Day, and it’s the perfect excuse to scroll through endorphin-building photos of tiny pups.

Of course, as a portrait photographer – who is always happy when the people in front of my camera ask if they can bring along their dog – I can’t help but look at photos and try to pinpoint why I love them so much.

In honor of National Puppy Day, here are 8 adorable puppy photos to scroll through (and the pet photography tips that made them possible).

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Get down on dog-level.

(Image credit: Adobe Stock)

Don’t automatically shoot every puppy photo from standing height. Crouch down to get on their level. This creates a sort of puppy-eye view and feels more intimate, but it also creates more background blur.

Don’t forget the details.

(Image credit: Adobe Stock)

I really wish I had taken more up-close detail shots when my dog was a pup. I love this shot because it shows the dog’s little paws and nose. These shots are best captured with a sleepy puppy that is more likely to hold still.

Setting matters.

(Image credit: Adobe Stock)

Treat a puppy photo shoot just like a portrait shoot, including scouting for locations. The purple flowers with the golden hour backlighting create a lovely contrast in this shot.

Another key factor? Enclosed locations, like a fenced backyard or a designated dog park, make it safe to go off-leash, where a public location is best for leashed photos. (Or some leash Photoshopping.)

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Simple backgrounds can be powerful too.

(Image credit: Adobe Stock)

Or try a simple background. While I love the shot with wildflowers, this simple setup draws a lot of attention to the puppy. I love how playful he looks, chewing the blanket with his ear flopped over.

Photograph the puppy with his humans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A puppy quickly becomes part of a family. Some of my favorite photos that I have of my own dog as a pup are the shots I have of him interacting with his human kids.

Treat pet photography like sports photography.

(Image credit: Adobe Stock)

As a portrait photographer, I use my portrait knowledge when photographing pets. But pet photography often feels like a mix between portrait and sports photography. Try using a fast shutter speed, burst mode, and animal eye detection autofocus to grab shots of the pup at play.

Be patient and plan ahead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a portrait photographer, one of the most challenging types of sessions is when I’m photographing a dog with the family photos. These sessions tend to work best when I plan a little additional time and plan ahead. One key to planning ahead? Bring along treats and noise-making toys to help catch the pup’s attention.

Puppies change quickly, so photograph them often.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I really wish I had taken more photos of my dog as a puppy, not just when we first brought him home, but as the changes over the following weeks and months, too. Puppies grow quickly, and their looks and antics change quite rapidly, too.

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