Forget pool floaties, these amazing new photo-video lights inflate for portable, creative lighting

As a portrait photographer, I think the bigger the light source is, the better. The problem is that large light sources are, well, large – and getting them on site can be problematic. The latest lights from Godox, however, use inflatable heads to create a travel-friendly, versatile light source.

The Godox LC500R Air takes inspiration from the existing LC500R and swaps out the solid head with an inflatable one, making the constant LED light wand around 30 percent lighter than the solid model at about 532g / 1.17 lbs.

The light-saber-like wand, however, also launches alongside the LR150 Air inflatable ring light for flattering portraits and circular catchlights. The two lights are modular, allowing the handles to swap out different inflatable heads and accessories.

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The light’s power rests in the handle, where a built-in battery offers over 90 minutes of run time at full power for both lights. The wand light is capable of 2,660 lux, which Godox says is 3x brighter than similar lights in this category. The ring light, meanwhile, can send out up to 1,760 lux.

That light can be adjusted through the control panel on the handle or through a smartphone app. Along with being handheld, the light also has a tripod thread mount and a magnetic mount.

The Godox LC500R Air comes with the inflatable wand head, while the LR150 Air ships with the inflatable ring head. Additional diffusers and grids for the wand, as well as an optional MagSafe mount, are sold separately.

The LC500R Air retails for $99, with the ring light LR150 Air sitting slightly higher at $109. International pricing has not yet been announced, but that converts to about £74 / AU$141 / CA$138 and £81 / AU$155 / CA$152. Pre-orders have opened at some retailers, including B&H and Adorama in the US.

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That puts the inflatable series not only lighter than the earlier model with a solid head, but more affordable as well. The earlier LC500R remains the more powerful option, however, rated at 5800 Lux.

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