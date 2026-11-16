Loading The Sheep At Sunset by Mardi Harrison, Kyneton, Victoria.

Rural Aid has announced the 12 winners of its 2026 Spirit of the Bush photography competition, which celebrates the people, landscapes, resilience and everyday moments that capture the true spirit of rural and regional Australia.

Australia’s leading charity supporting farmers, their families and rural communities, Rural Aid provides assistance during droughts, floods, bush fires and other disasters with the objective of helping farming families stay on the land and protect their livelihoods.

Since launching in 2020, the Spirit of the Bush competition has built up a powerful visual archive of rural life – capturing the resilience, humor, hardship, pride and beauty that define the bush.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

This year, photographers were encouraged to submit images reflecting the challenges, determination, people and natural beauty of rural and regional Australia – and in the process help to bring the country to the city through the power of photography.

Each of the 12 winning photographers receives AU$250 (approximately $169 / £128) with their winning images also featuring in Rural Aid’s 2027 Spirit of the Bush calendar.

Got To Last The Distance by Michelle Peters, Molong, NSW. (Image credit: Michelle Peters)

Clouds Rolling In by Jessica Osmond, Hay, NSW. (Image credit: Jessica Osmond)

Saleo! Saleo! Saleo! by Richard Poulish, Lower King, West Australia. (Image credit: Richard Poulish)

Might Have To Duck! by Richard Poulish, Lower King, West Australia. (Image credit: Richard Poulish)

A Moment Of Quiet Trust Between Friends by Sandie Read, Mundubbera, Queensland. (Image credit: Sandie Read)

Fire In The Sky by Philip Down, Speed, Victoria. (Image credit: Philip Down)

At the sheep yards, by Hannah Perkins, Bairsdale, Victoria (Image credit: Hannah Perkins)

All Things Rural by Donna Hodgson, Quilpie, Queensland. (Image credit: Donna Hodgson)

Dry Times by Felicity Thomas, Mulwala, NSW. (Image credit: Felicity Thomas)

The Days Never Done… The Distance! by Jaymee Chape, Carinda, NSW. (Image credit: Jaymee Chape)

Rural Aid’s CEO, John Warlters, says the competition provides an important opportunity to showcase the people and places that make rural and regional Australia special.

“The Spirit of the Bush competition gives us a wonderful window into rural and regional Australia, the people, the landscapes, the challenges and the moments of joy that make life in the bush so unique.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“These photographs tell stories that deserve to be seen and celebrated. They remind us of the strength, resilience, humor and connection that exists across our rural communities, and help share those stories with people right across Australia.

“Congratulations to all of our winners and to everyone who entered this year’s competition. The quality and variety of the images made selecting the winners a difficult task, and we’re proud to help share these snapshots of life in the bush.”

For one of the winners, Catherine Philips from Middlemount in Queensland, the competition provided an opportunity to celebrate the families who live and work in rural communities.

Shooting The Breeze by Catherine Phillips, Middlemount, Queensland’ (Image credit: Catherine Phillis)

“As a teacher who has raised her family in the bush, I think it’s so important to remind the country of all the families out here playing a vital role by living and working on the land,” Catherine comments.

“I’m thrilled that my image was selected as a winner of the competition. I really hope it helps highlight and celebrate the people of the bush, their lives and the passion they have for life on the land.”

Fellow winner Mardi Harrison from Kyneton in Victoria says the competition captured the values that underpin life in rural communities.

“To me, the spirit of the bush is about resilience, friendship and looking out for one another. It’s the quiet strength of farming families, working through good seasons and the tough ones,” she states.

“It’s neighbors lending a hand without being asked, communities pulling together when times are difficult, and a deep connection to the land. Above all, it’s about mateship, belonging and never having to face the challenges alone.”

All this year’s winning photographs are featured in Rural Aid’s 2027 Spirit of the Bush calendar, which is available to purchase online.