I can hardly think of a more ostentatious way to display my photography than by embedding a print with 26,000 crystals. And you know what, I love it! In a move with all the pomp and grandeur of Elton John's stage wardrobe, CEWE has launched Wall Art with Swarovski Crystals.

This premium wall art is available exclusively via CEWE, combining the company’s coveted photographic prints with thousands of crystals. The crystals are applied to a high-quality premium poster that’s displayed in a black frame with a matte mount.

Two sizes of prints are available: 30x40cm (£129.99) and 40x60cm (£216.99), said to contain around 13,000 and 26,000 crystals respectively. You can also view this new style of print in select Swarovski stores.

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(Image credit: CEWE x Swarovski)

According to CEWE’s managing director, Chris Wood, “Combining our expertise in personalised photography and print with Swarovski’s iconic crystals has enabled us to create a genuinely distinctive addition to the CEWE portfolio.” He went on to say that the “new wall art gives them [consumers] an entirely new format to explore.”

This style of print isn’t for everyone, but in a world where photography has become so ‘online’, I think it’s great that CEWE is still coming up with new ways to display photographic prints. I personally think these new crystal prints would be an absolutely stunning way to display astrophotography, as evidenced by the aurora image (above).

(Image credit: CEWE x Swarovski)

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