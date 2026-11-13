Want to print your photos big? How about embedding 26,000 Swarovski crystals to really make them shine?
CEWE launches glittering printing service that embellishes your photos with thousands of Swarovski crystals
I can hardly think of a more ostentatious way to display my photography than by embedding a print with 26,000 crystals. And you know what, I love it! In a move with all the pomp and grandeur of Elton John's stage wardrobe, CEWE has launched Wall Art with Swarovski Crystals.
This premium wall art is available exclusively via CEWE, combining the company’s coveted photographic prints with thousands of crystals. The crystals are applied to a high-quality premium poster that’s displayed in a black frame with a matte mount.
Two sizes of prints are available: 30x40cm (£129.99) and 40x60cm (£216.99), said to contain around 13,000 and 26,000 crystals respectively. You can also view this new style of print in select Swarovski stores.
According to CEWE’s managing director, Chris Wood, “Combining our expertise in personalised photography and print with Swarovski’s iconic crystals has enabled us to create a genuinely distinctive addition to the CEWE portfolio.” He went on to say that the “new wall art gives them [consumers] an entirely new format to explore.”
This style of print isn’t for everyone, but in a world where photography has become so ‘online’, I think it’s great that CEWE is still coming up with new ways to display photographic prints. I personally think these new crystal prints would be an absolutely stunning way to display astrophotography, as evidenced by the aurora image (above).
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Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
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