My first commission as a freelancer was for John Hind’s postcard company. One of the major postcard suppliers in the UK, he commissioned me to update the range of postcards covering honeypot locations in Cornwall, Devon, Dorset and Wiltshire.

It was interesting work because there was a particular style and look that you had to capture. I could spend two or three days not getting anything because the conditions weren’t right – you had to have puffy white clouds against a strong blue sky. It was all about making sure a view looked as ‘summer’ as possible.

After that, I went to the north of Canada, shooting landscapes for about eight weeks in -35°C to -50°C (-31°F to -58°F) temperatures, hoping to come home with a selection of rare and saleable stock pictures for a library I was supplying. This didn’t really materialize to the extent I was hoping for, so upon returning to the UK, I assisted advertising and editorial photographers – food, interiors and so on.

Then I started shooting as an agency photographer for the National Trust. That gave me access to gardens I wanted to photograph, out of hours – early in the morning, late in the evening. This opened my eyes to the possibility of becoming a garden photographer, though I had no idea this was even a thing.

I started looking at garden magazines and sent my portfolio out trying to get some commissions. No one was really interested, so I started shooting some work on spec and giving it to the magazines. And that’s how it all started.

I tried selling some work I’d shot in Australia to Gardens Illustrated magazine in the UK, which was a good way of introducing myself, and also photos of a reader’s garden to BBC Gardeners’ World magazine. They liked my work and offered me some other commissions.

Within six or eight weeks, I was asked to shoot with Monty Don for Gardeners’ World. It started from there and now all my work is commissioned – I don’t shoot anything on spec. It has been hard graft and a lot of perseverance.