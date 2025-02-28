PhotoVogue Festival 2025: A stunning love letter to nature through powerful photography

Photography has the power to change the way we see the world, and the PhotoVogue Festival is a testament to that. Returning to Milan and digitally for its ninth edition from March 6 to 9, 2025, at BASE Milano, this year’s festival embraces the theme 'The Tree of Life: A Love Letter to Nature'.

With a passionate program of exhibitions, talks, and digital showcases, the festival celebrates photography’s role in capturing the beauty and fragility of the natural world, while fostering urgent conversations about sustainability, climate change, and our connection to the planet.

"Art has the power to inspire meaningful change," says Alessia Glaviano, Head of Global PhotoVogue and Festival Director. "This edition of the PhotoVogue Festival aims to foster a deeper understanding of our kinship with all living beings and spark collective action to protect our shared home".

Rangers With Tusks of Elephant Killed at the Hands of Man, Amboseli, 2011 (Image credit: Nick Brandt)

The festival features several major exhibitions that explore the connection between photography and nature, which includes work from some of the greatest photographers in the world, such as Bill Brandt and Annie Leibovitz.

The central exhibition, The Tree of Life: A Love Letter to Nature, presents the work of 50 photographers and filmmakers selected through an international open call. These artists offer visual tributes to nature, emphasizing both its delicate yet enduring strength. Their work captures the raw beauty of landscapes, the complex details of flora and fauna, and the symbiotic relationships between man and the environment.

Another significant exhibition, Latin American Panorama, highlights the vibrant and diverse voices of 42 photographers and video makers from Latin America. This showcase delves into themes of identity, cultural heritage, and environmental interdependence, offering a unique perspective on how photography can tell compelling stories about our planet and its people. The exhibition underscores the visual narratives emerging from the region, demonstrating how artists are responding to both environmental concerns and evolving cultural landscape.

Qotzuñi - People of the Lake (Image credit: Gastón Zilberman)

A digital exhibition, In Vogue with Nature, celebrates the intersection of fashion and the natural world through iconic Vogue covers from across the globe. Spanning several decades, these covers illustrate the evolving relationship between the fashion industry and sustainability, with creativity at the forefront.

The selection includes contributions from British Vogue, Vogue Italia, Vogue U.S., and Vogue Japan, among others, demonstrating how leading photographers and models have shaped the discourse around fashion’s role in environmental awareness.

Beyond the exhibitions, the festival also includes The Tree of Change, a curated series of slideshows, videos, and projects from organizations dedicated to environmental advocacy. Key contributions include wildlife photography from Vital Impacts, immersive visual storytelling from Elizaveta Porodina in collaboration with Atmos, and conservation-focused films like The Ghost Rainforest. Additionally, Seeds of Knowledge provides a curated selection of books and magazines that offer deeper insights into the festival’s themes.

Kampot, a nomad herder in Ritoma, with his baby yak, Gansu Tibetan Autonomous Région 2023 (Image credit: Kin Coedel)

The festival’s talks bring together a global community of artists and industry leaders to discuss photography’s role in shaping perspectives on nature and society. Sessions such as Beyond Borders: Diaspora & Representation and Our Planet, Our Responsibility: Environment, Climate Change & Social Issues explore photography as a tool for visual storytelling, conservation, and activism. Renowned photographers such as Ami Vitale, Richard Mosse, and Elizaveta Porodina are set to share their experiences and insights, enriching the dialogue around art, sustainability, and social change.

With its thought-provoking exhibitions and engaging discussions, the PhotoVogue Festival continues to be a vital platform for exploring the power of photography to inspire awareness and action by one of the most recognized publications on the planet.

Running from March 6 - 9, 2025 at BASE Milano, Italy, entry is free and open to all. Some parts of the festival will also be available to view digitally online and more information can be found on the official website.

British Vogue August 2020 by David Hockney / Vogue Arabia March 2021 Athiec Geng Photographed by Mous Lamrabat / Vogue U.S. May 2024, Zendaya Photographed by Annie Leibovitz (Image credit: British Vogue / Vogue Arabia / Vogue US)

