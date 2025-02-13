Wildscreen event highlights the power of storytelling to deliver important scientific messages through wildlife filmmaking

Wildlife filmmaking is more than just capturing breathtaking images of the natural world. At its best, it harnesses the power of storytelling to turn complex scientific ideas into something relatable and understood. The most impactful wildlife films don't just inform, they immerse, engage, and move us. They create a connection between the viewer and the subject, making important messages such as conservation, climate, and biodiversity, not just digestible, but unforgettable.

Next month, Wildscreen will host its annual one-day event – Wildscreen: Science in Storytelling – bringing together scientists and filmmakers from the wildlife film and TV industry to explore storytelling techniques used to communicate impactful scientific information via screen and digital platforms.

A series of talks, panel discussions, and Q&As will focus on themes such as ethical approaches, AI in the creative and scientific fields, and impactful communication through visuals. These discussion topics will be backed up by real-world examples and behind-the-scenes insights into the creation of modern natural history programs.

CEO of Wildscreen Lucie Muir says, "While wildlife film and TV is often seen as being about entertainment, it also plays an important role in educating people about environmental issues. The science behind this is key, so with this event we want to put science in the spotlight and highlight the importance of nurturing relationships between those with knowledge, and those who want to share it. We will platform successful case studies of scientists and filmmakers coming together to communicate science effectively and creatively, in order to reach audiences of millions".

This year's host, Liz Bonnin (Image credit: Wildscreen)

The official program of talks has been announced, showcasing remarkable highlights from industry experts from the worlds of science and filmmaking, that promise to make the event inspiring and informative. These sessions will be hosted by wildlife biologist and broadcaster Liz Bonnin, who The Late Late Show dubbed 'The Next David Attenborough'.

Among the featured speakers is Martha Holmes, the Chief Creative Officer at Plimsoll Productions. She has been instrumental in producing various natural history films, including the award-winning A Real Bug’s Life, which recently aired on Disney+. Additionally, Dr. Rosa Vásquez Espinoza, a Peruvian chemical biologist with Andean-Amazonian heritage, will share her insights from a career dedicated to merging innovative science with traditional knowledge to safeguard Amazonian biodiversity.

In addition to individual talks, the event will feature engaging sessions designed to deepen our understanding of storytelling in the context of science and exploration. 'Science of Storytelling' will analyze narrative techniques and storytelling strategies that aim to inspire behavior change and create a lasting impact on society, and 'Into the Unknown: Science, Exploration, and Storytelling' will hear from leading explorers, scientists, and storytellers who push the boundaries of human potential to expand knowledge and drive progress.

(Image credit: Wildscreen)

In a time when wildlife faces, unprecedented threats, the way we tell its story has never been more important. This is where wildlife filmmaking becomes a powerful tool for conservation. A well-told story can shift, perspectives, spark action, and influence policy. Scientific facts alone rarely drive change, but when wrapped in a compelling narrative, they have the power to reach far beyond academic circles and into the public consciousness.

Wildscreen: Science in Storytelling takes place on Monday, March 24, 2025, live at the Bristol Beacon, UK, and online. Tickets are available now from the official website and start at £20 ($25).

