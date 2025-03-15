Naomi Campbell's iconic images is a hall of fame for top fashion photographers
Camera Work Gallery explores the evolution of fashion photography with four decades of supermodel Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell is one of the most photographed figures in modern fashion history, a muse who has inspired some of the greatest photographers of our time. Now, a new exhibition at Camera Work Gallery in Berlin examines Campbell not just as a model but as a central figure in the evolution of contemporary fashion photography.
Naomi, opening on April 5, presents 30 images spanning four decades (1986–2017), featuring work by twelve renowned photographers: Herb Ritts, Ellen von Unwerth, Albert Watson, Patrick Demarchelier, Arthur Elgort, Bryan Adams, Michel Comte, Anton Corbijn, Russell James, David LaChapelle, Chris Levine, and Vincent Peters.
The exhibition explores the shifting aesthetics of fashion photography through Campbell’s image, revealing how each artist has interpreted her presence in front of the lens.
The works on display showcase a spectrum of photographic styles and approaches. Herb Ritts and Patrick Demarchelier’s portraits focus on sculptural elegance, using precise lighting and classical composition to highlight Campbell’s timeless appeal.
In contrast, Ellen von Unwerth captures her with a sense of movement and spontaneity, using bold contrasts and playful framing to heighten her dynamic energy. Arthur Elgort’s reportage-style images embrace naturalism, while Russell James and Vincent Peters explore softer, more intimate portrayals through tonal studies of form and texture in their nudes.
Chris Levine’s 2017 three-dimensional work stands out as a striking reimagining, playing with perception and depth to present Campbell in an entirely new artistic dimension. Albert Watson’s portraits, rooted in medium-format precision, place her in organic environments, emphasizing the synergy between subject and setting. David LaChapelle, known for his vibrant, surreal imagery, offers a more theatrical take, pushing the boundaries of fashion photography into the realm of fantasy.
This exhibition is not merely a retrospective of Campbell’s career but an investigation into the artistry of fashion photography itself. Each photographer’s approach, whether through the refined elegance of studio portraiture, the raw immediacy of candid moments, or the experimental play with form and light, reveals the enduring power of the photographic portrait.
Naomi highlights Campbell’s ability to embody and transform within each frame, cementing her status as both a model and a muse who continues to shape the visual language of fashion.
Naomi runs at Camera Work Gallery from April 5 to May 31, 2025. The exhibition will also be available through the gallery’s virtual platform for those unable to attend in person.
