Leica Gallery London gives fashion a new focus with exhibition from photography greats

The Leica Gallery London, England, in collaboration with two prominent private photography collections, is proud to present an exclusive exhibition celebrating some of the most iconic fashion images ever published in Vogue, Tatler and Harper’s Bazaar.

This curated selection showcases the visionary work of legendary photographers who defined the golden era of fashion photography, including Irving Penn, Richard Avedon, Helmut Newton, Horst P Horst, Norman Parkinson, William Klein, Cecil Beaton and Arthur Elgort, among others.

(Image credit: William Silano Estate / George Silano)

The exhibition is a tribute to the timeless elegance and artistry of these meticulously composed images, featuring garments from revered designers such as Balenciaga.

Notable works include Richard Avedon’s Elise Daniels with Street Performers, Suit by Balenciaga, Le Marais, Paris, August 1948 and Irving Penn’s Cocoa-Coloured Balenciaga Dress (Lisa Fonssagrives-Penn), Paris 1950. These masterpieces highlight the sophistication and refinement of haute couture, captured through the lens of photographic pioneers.

In an era where digital imagery dominates, Fashion Forward offers a rare opportunity to experience the richness of traditional photographic printing. From the depth of monochrome silver gelatin prints to the lush vibrancy of the dye-transfer process, this exhibition explores the craftsmanship behind these exquisite images.

A remarkable example is Horst P Horst’s Advertisement for Jerbe Stockings, Paris 1985, which demonstrates the unparalleled color depth and velvety texture achieved through this intricate and now rarely used technique.

(Image credit: Larry Fink)

Fashion Forward will be on display at Leica Gallery London from March 15 to May 08 2025. Located at 64-66 Duke Street, London, England, the exhibition features 20 exceptional works spanning the 1940s to the 1990s, with pieces available for acquisition starting at £3,000 (approximately $3,800 / AU$5,900) plus VAT.



This is a must-see event for collectors, photography enthusiasts, and fashion aficionados alike.

