Leica Gallery London gives fashion a new focus with exhibition from photography greats
Fashion gets a new focus as Leica Gallery London collaborates with Vogue, Tatler and more for Fashion Forward exhibition
The Leica Gallery London, England, in collaboration with two prominent private photography collections, is proud to present an exclusive exhibition celebrating some of the most iconic fashion images ever published in Vogue, Tatler and Harper’s Bazaar.
This curated selection showcases the visionary work of legendary photographers who defined the golden era of fashion photography, including Irving Penn, Richard Avedon, Helmut Newton, Horst P Horst, Norman Parkinson, William Klein, Cecil Beaton and Arthur Elgort, among others.
The exhibition is a tribute to the timeless elegance and artistry of these meticulously composed images, featuring garments from revered designers such as Balenciaga.
Notable works include Richard Avedon’s Elise Daniels with Street Performers, Suit by Balenciaga, Le Marais, Paris, August 1948 and Irving Penn’s Cocoa-Coloured Balenciaga Dress (Lisa Fonssagrives-Penn), Paris 1950. These masterpieces highlight the sophistication and refinement of haute couture, captured through the lens of photographic pioneers.
In an era where digital imagery dominates, Fashion Forward offers a rare opportunity to experience the richness of traditional photographic printing. From the depth of monochrome silver gelatin prints to the lush vibrancy of the dye-transfer process, this exhibition explores the craftsmanship behind these exquisite images.
A remarkable example is Horst P Horst’s Advertisement for Jerbe Stockings, Paris 1985, which demonstrates the unparalleled color depth and velvety texture achieved through this intricate and now rarely used technique.
Fashion Forward will be on display at Leica Gallery London from March 15 to May 08 2025. Located at 64-66 Duke Street, London, England, the exhibition features 20 exceptional works spanning the 1940s to the 1990s, with pieces available for acquisition starting at £3,000 (approximately $3,800 / AU$5,900) plus VAT.
This is a must-see event for collectors, photography enthusiasts, and fashion aficionados alike.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You might also like…
Check out the best Leica cameras, along with the best Leica M lenses for rangefinders and the best Leica SL lenses for mirrorless cameras.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.