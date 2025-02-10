A week-long celebration of photography returns to Derby as Format International Photography Festival celebrates 20 years!

Format International Photography Festival is back in Derby, UK from March 13 to 30, 2025, promising an unmissable lineup of exhibitions, talks, and events.

This year’s theme, 'Conflicted', invites artists to grapple with political, social, and personal tensions through photography, offering fresh perspectives on the world around us. Established by Derby QUAD, an art center and creative hub, in partnership with the University of Derby, Format25 brings together an exciting mix of emerging and established photographers from across the globe.

The festival’s theme acts as a vehicle through which artists examine all forms of conflict, from global struggles to more personal challenges. Among the highlights, is Felicity Hammond’s Variations, an evolving installation using photography, AI processes, and immersive installation that reflects on the impact of data and geological mining. Also featured are Alicia Bruce, whose work spotlights community and land rights activism, and Sujata Setia’s A Thousand Cuts, a deeply moving account of domestic abuse in South Asian communities.

V3 - Model collapse (Image credit: © Felicity Hammond)

John Blakemore, celebrated for his masterful darkroom techniques, will have is work celebrated, Earthly Delights, in an exhbition agreed before his passing earlier this year. Inspired by Edward Steichen’s Family of Man and childhood experience of wartime Britain, he set out to learn darkroom skills in the military camp while serving national service. Returning postwar to his hometown, Blackmore established an impressive ability to capture the natural landscape on black and white film, including the tulips that became his signature subject.

The action kicks off during the opening weekend (March 13–16), packed with key events including the Format25 Conference at QUAD featuring keynote speaker David Bate and the Format Photobook Market, where independent publishers and artists will showcase their latest works.

Exhibitions and events will take over Derby’s cultural venues, including Derby QUAD, the University of Derby, the Museum of Making, and Banks Mill Studio, with additional satellite shows in Leicester. Some exhibitions will extend beyond March, running until May 31, 2025, with select shows continuing until June 15.

Garden of Earthly Delights, by the late John Blakemore (Image credit: © John Blakemore)

Since 2004, Format has cemented its place as one of the UK’s leading photography festivals, attracting over 100,000 visitors from around the world. Whether you’re a photographer, collector, or simply someone who loves powerful storytelling through images, Format25 promises to challenge, inspire, and spark important conversations.

For updates, check the official website for the full program.

