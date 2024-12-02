National Science and Media Museum to reopen in January with a David Hockney photography exhibition

After being delayed due to construction issues, the UK National Science and Media Museum reopens in Bradford in the New Year with exciting exhibitions

National Science and Media Museum and Science &amp; Society Picture Library  
David Hockney creating a joiner of the National Science and Media Museum, Bradford 19 or 20 July 1985 (Image credit: National Science and Media Museum and Science & Society Picture Library  )

The National Science and Media Museum in Bradford, UK is scheduled to reopen in January 2025 following a major £6 million transformation and development of its Sound and Vision project supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The highly anticipated reopening will coincide with Bradford’s UK City of Culture celebrations, making it a key British cultural destination for 2025. After being pushed back due to construction issues, the museum will welcome visitors to its newly redesigned venues from January 8, with an exciting public program, interactive exhibitions, upgraded facilities designed to enhance the visitor experience, and returning favorite, the Kodak photography gallery.

