"The book is an introduction to the half a million photos we hold. Even though it only includes 100 images, it’s all about raising awareness so that people associate the National Trust with photography"

Anna Sparham and Petra Felgen on their revealing book, '100 Photographs from the Collections of the National Trust'

Interview: Uncovering Photo History
Photobooth portraits - Early photobooth portraits of Elizabeth Kerr-Smiley and her companion, from Scotney Castle in Kent (Image credit: National Trust Images/Matthew Hollow (capture))
Photography is now a widespread medium but in the digital world, the importance of preserving historical images for future generations has often been overlooked. 

This book showcases 100 photographs selected from the many thousands held in collections at National Trust properties, spanning the history of photography from the 1840s to the present day. It includes works by well-known photographers, such as Julia Margaret Cameron, Edward Chambré Hardman, Dorothy Wilding, Angus McBean and Jane Bown, as well as remarkable images captured by lesser-known practitioners. The book is available via nationaltrust.org.uk/shop, shops at National Trust locations and other online and High Street retailers, priced £10/€12.

Anna Sparham

Anna Sparham has been the National Curator of Photography at the National Trust for the past two years. She is a trained photographer, after completing her degree at Nottingham Trent in 2001. Anna has over 20 years of expertise in the fields of photography and heritage, spending 15 years at the Museum of London and working with historic collections. Anna also previously freelanced, working with contemporary galleries and community engagement.

Petra Felgen

Petra Felgen is the Managing Director for CEWE UK & Ireland. She spent nine years at CEWE, primarily as head of international marketing, based in the company’s headquarters in Germany. CEWE is Europe’s leading photo printing company, with the Group providing award-winning products to retail partners in 21 different countries across Europe.

