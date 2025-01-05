"The Accidentally Wes Anderson community sees beauty in the world" says its official photographer
Marjorie Becker takes us behind the scenes of the social media sensation that has just published its latest book
Published in 2020, Accidentally Wes Anderson took a social media sensation into book form and was translated into eight languages.
For anyone not familiar, the Accidentally Wes Anderson Instagram account was started by Wally Koval in 2017 and is a community of people inspired by the visual aesthetic seen in the celebrated American film director’s work.
Best known for quirky and whimsical feature films including The Royal Tenenbaums, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The French Dispatch and Asteroid City, Anderson’s distinctive visual grammar complements the narratives of the movies and makes them even more immersive.
The Accidentally Wes Anderson Instagram community has almost two million followers, and spin-offs from it include photo trips with the Kovals, called 'AWA adventures'.
Attending these will be Marjorie Becker, AWA’s chief adventure photographer, who spoke to us just before a new book, Accidentally Wes Anderson Adventures, went on sale last October…
What does being the chief adventure photographer for Accidentally Wes Anderson entail?
Mostly I go on adventures with Wally, Amanda and the team. We are dispatched to a location, often working with a client or a sponsor to create these types of images.
There's a lot of research that goes on, as far as where we're going and whether there are any other locations that our community would be interested in seeing.
My job is mostly creating the photography content and the photography end of things. A lot of the other members of the team are more focused on video creation and video content; they also do some photos and I do some videos, but my primary focus is making those pictures that are going to go into a book or on the website, or perhaps even be seen in a gallery.
And then, if there are any retouching needs or if something needs to be zhuzhed up a little, or if an image is almost good enough but just needs a little something like a creative crop, then Wally and Amanda rely on my perspective.
How do you define the Wes Anderson element or ingredient that inspires so many people?
I don't think there’s just one single ingredient that defines Wes Anderson. A lot of people would describe it as a symmetrical image or having a certain color palette, but I think it’s a little unfair to define Wes' work, or even the Accidentally Wes Anderson images, in those terms.
Of course, you can find these elements in many of the images, but there is so much more. Typically, the image tells a story or has a quirky or whimsical element about it.
Wes' films are not only about the storyline but also about the world he creates visually with his sets and architectural elements, the lighting and color, even the way he frames his scenes – sometimes with grand open spaces and other times small and intimate like inside an elevator.
The way he layers the scenes, almost like a theatrical production, and even the way he moves to the camera during editing, these techniques tell a story with theatrical flair.
I think the Wes Anderson ingredient can be any combination of those. I don't know if you can tell, but I'm a huge Wes Anderson fan and I was long before I got involved with AWA.
I fell in love with his work after seeing The Royal Tenenbaums in the early 2000s. It's still my favorite movie.
Why do you think that Accidentally Wes Anderson has captured the public's imagination?
The types of images that AWA has curated are no doubt candy for the eyes, but they also evoke a sense of adventure, playfulness and escape. What's so attractive to me is that these places are real, and yet the way they're captured often seems cinematic or dreamlike.
The fact that anyone can submit their own images or story not only makes AWA accessible, but also creates a community around the beauty of the Wes Anderson aesthetic and the tradition of storytelling.
One aspect about it that I really love is the comments below the images on Instagram. As a person who isn't much of a writer, the way the community interacts with AWA and with each other is so entertaining and charming – AWA has really fostered a culture that inspires joy and lifts each other up.
Which of your photographs in 'Accidentally Wes Anderson Adventures' are your favorites, and why?
I picked two – the first one is on page 338 and it's a wide image of snowshoers hiking across Des Moines Point in Antarctica. This is an example of a kind of whimsical storytelling… each one of the snowshoers has their own personality, like you'd see in a Where’s Waldo comic.
The glacier behind the snowshoers is towering like mountains, but then you also have these vast plains of white snow on the top and the bottom, which frames it and also gives it a sense of a world that's uninhabited by humans. I think this heightens the sense of adventure as the snowshoers march on.
The second image is on page 207 and it was taken in Angoulême in France. This was the location that Wes chose to film The French Dispatch so I was delighted we were able to go there and see what the actual locations looked like.
The image is of a big yellow Ferris wheel and this location was not on our shot list. It was shot right at the beginning of the travel restrictions being lifted during the COVID pandemic, and Amanda and I were rushing to get to a pharmacy within 15 minutes for a COVID test, and there was this giant yellow Ferris wheel in perfect light.
We had to stop and look at it but we also had to get this test, so I got my camera out, snapped some quick pictures and then ran to the pharmacy. It was so accidental and perfect at the same time.
Looking at the Ferris wheel photo now brings me lots of joy, but also remembering how chaotic and accidental shooting it was makes me laugh.
Are the Accidentally Wes Anderson adventures good fun?
They're so much fun. The team has a really lighthearted approach to everything, especially Wally and Amanda, who love to 'go with the flow'.
We're all quite nerdy and get excited when we see something historical or fascinating and we love fun facts. If we get to see an old mailbox, we just get so excited about it – and that energy is really contagious.
Do you think that Accidentally Wes Anderson will run and run – paraphrasing Wally and Amanda's description – because people enjoy finding real-life counterparts to the scenes that Wes creates?
Yes, I think it will, because it's about the community. It's not one of these Instagram accounts where you have a creator who makes content and it comes 100% from them.
It is about the community and submissions are always open and you don't have to be a professional photographer to submit a photo. It’s just about this collection of humans who see beauty in the world.
Wes' aesthetic is becoming even more well-known and popular these days, and I think it speaks to a lot of people because it is just so beautiful. Coming across something in real life that strikes you in that way is fun and I think there's a lot of good energy around that.
Yes, the Accidentally Wes Anderson community is the driving force behind it; everyone keeps it really fun and light and, sometimes, I think that's just what we need.
Buy Accidentally Wes Anderson Adventures
Accidentally Wes Anderson Adventures is published by Laurence King Publishing (ISBN 978-1-398-72179-1) and is on sale now, priced $40/£35
Marjorie Becker is a freelance photographer based in New York City, covering music and live events. In 2020, she started working with Wally and Amanda Koval, on their forthcoming book Accidentally Wes Anderson. The collaboration led to Becker being appointed AWA's 'Chief Adventure Photographer', and shooting around the world. AWA's new book features 61 of Becker's photos, and she also gave expert insight into images taken by other contributors.
Read more: A longer version of this interview appears in issue 288 (December 2024) of Digital Camera magazine. See below for how to subscribe – print subscribers get access to digital issues going back to 2009 (iOS) or 2012 (Windows).
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Digital Camera is the world’s favorite photography magazine and is packed with the latest news, reviews, tutorials, expert buying advice, tips and inspiring images. Plus, every issue comes with a selection of bonus gifts of interest to photographers of all abilities.
Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that.
Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life.
On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building.