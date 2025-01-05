"The Accidentally Wes Anderson community sees beauty in the world" says its official photographer

I picked two – the first one is on page 338 and it's a wide image of snowshoers hiking across Des Moines Point in Antarctica. This is an example of a kind of whimsical storytelling… each one of the snowshoers has their own personality, like you'd see in a Where’s Waldo comic.

The glacier behind the snowshoers is towering like mountains, but then you also have these vast plains of white snow on the top and the bottom, which frames it and also gives it a sense of a world that's uninhabited by humans. I think this heightens the sense of adventure as the snowshoers march on.

The second image is on page 207 and it was taken in Angoulême in France. This was the location that Wes chose to film The French Dispatch so I was delighted we were able to go there and see what the actual locations looked like.

The image is of a big yellow Ferris wheel and this location was not on our shot list. It was shot right at the beginning of the travel restrictions being lifted during the COVID pandemic, and Amanda and I were rushing to get to a pharmacy within 15 minutes for a COVID test, and there was this giant yellow Ferris wheel in perfect light.

We had to stop and look at it but we also had to get this test, so I got my camera out, snapped some quick pictures and then ran to the pharmacy. It was so accidental and perfect at the same time.

Looking at the Ferris wheel photo now brings me lots of joy, but also remembering how chaotic and accidental shooting it was makes me laugh.