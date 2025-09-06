Inside Daido Moriyama’s 'Quartet': The four books that forged the legendary street photographer

Seemingly. It’s quite an interesting question, isn’t it? Seemingly, it’s taken 30 or 40 years. I feel the same about [William] Eggleston. He had the backing of a show at the Museum of Modern Art in 1974, and people wondered why. Why were these so-called snapshots suddenly in a museum?

It took a long time – since 1974 to around 2010 – for the market to realize there was something there. One of the new large inkjet prints, which people were initially negative about in the photography world, sold for a lot of money. I know one sold for over a million dollars. It’s an iconic image, and it shows that in that case, his work has crossed into the mainstream of art.

You start to see Eggleston’s influence in album covers and movies. I was watching Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and there’s a shot on the plane framed exactly like an Eggleston. It’s pervasive; you see or imagine the influence.

The same must have happened with Moriyama. When he had a show at the Tate around the time William Klein had a show, people outside the normal photo world started seeing it. These visual languages travel, and their imagery is replicated. In advertising, for example, art directors may suddenly go high contrast, introduce grain, or blur. Elements reflecting the intensity of Moriyama’s images.

Moriyama has photographed all over – Los Angeles, New York, Gothenburg, Morocco. His perception and resulting language are not confined to the backstreets of Shinjuku or Osaka, just as Eggleston could photograph outside the Mississippi Delta or Tennessee. Moriyama can photograph in England or Boston. He knows how to work anywhere.

People internationally recognize familiar markers: a Main Street, a KFC. What was once a peculiarly Japanese experience becomes universally recognizable. The collision between old culture and ubiquitous new culture exists everywhere.

So yes, his work becomes more accessible. Many of the feelings of spectacle, or even alienation, are common across cities in Europe, America, and Japan. You could make similar pictures in China; the context differs, but the experience resonates.

I’ve found this with Eggleston, too. People never fully understood him at first, but his vision is contagious. Once you’ve seen it, you’re never the same. The ordinary, a Coke can on a table, for example, can be transformed into an image that resonates beyond simple abstraction. The same happens with Moriyama: you see a scene on a street in a different city or continent, yet it feels familiar.

There might be someone standing in a doorway, isolated and lonely, and you project onto it everything from your own surroundings. It’s almost an invitation to look further. It changes the way you see your own streets. That’s what good art does.