'Dune: Exposures' photography book is now 50% off on Amazon!

Dune: Exposures, published by Insight Editions, was one of my top photography books of 2024. Taken by cinematographer Greig Fraser, this stunning collection of images offers an unparalleled insight into the making of the Hollywood blockbuster Dune – and it's now half-price on Amazon!

It’s much more than just a behind-the-scenes look however, as it captures the raw, intimate moments between scenes, offering a unique glimpse into the lives of the cast and crew. Photographs of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Austin Butler are presented with such depth and emotion, showcasing not only the grandeur of the film but the human side of its production.

The images in Dune: Exposures provide a striking contrast between the sweeping scale of the Dune universe and the quiet, personal moments of the actors between takes. These intimate portraits make us feel as if we are standing alongside the cast, experiencing the quiet behind the chaos of the film set. The thoughtful use of lighting and framing by Fraser elevates these candid shots into fine art, capturing the essence of each moment.

What truly sets this book apart is the poetic writing by Josh Brolin, who portrayed Gurney Halleck in the film. His reflective words add a layer of depth to the visual experience, offering personal insights and a behind-the-scenes perspective that complements the photographs beautifully. The combination of these powerful images and Brolin's thoughtful narrative makes this book a standout.

This is a book for fans of cinema, photography, and great writing; it truly has something for everyone. Dune: Exposures is an ideal coffee table book, one that invites you to pick it up again and again, discovering something new each time.

Its presentation, with varying paper stocks, further enhances its tactile appeal. Now, with an incredible 50% discount on Amazon, it’s a steal. Don’t miss the chance to add this captivating book to your collection!