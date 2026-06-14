Your next photo could win you one of the best pro-featured cameras for creators – and it has a viewfinder!
Decanter Wine Photography Competition 2026 is looking for your best wine images – from landscapes to abstract photography and more
A new photography competition is offering photographers the chance to win one of Sony's most capable APS-C cameras – the A6700 – along with magazine and online publications.
The Decanter Wine Photography Competition 2026 is now open for entries, inviting you to explore the world of wine.
But this isn't just about vineyard landscapes or neatly arranged bottles – the brief is much broader, covering lifestyle moments, creative compositions and abstract interpretations.
How to enter to win exposure and gear
Deadline
Entries must be submitted online, between June 01 and August 31 2026
Open to
Open only to UK and US residents with one entry per category permitted
Categories
- Wine landscapes
- The enjoyment of wine
- Wine in the bottle, and/or glass
- Abstract/creative
Enter now
Decanter Wine Photography Competition 2026 – Entry form
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A winner and two runners-up will be selected in each category, with one overall winner chosen from the category winners by a panel of expert judges.
Selected images will also be featured in Decanter magazine and online, giving you the chance to gain both exposure and recognition alongside prizes.
Top Prizes
The headline prize is a Sony A6700 camera kit, including the E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II lens, worth $1,598 / £1,449.
We rated the A6700 as one of the best hybrid cameras for travel photographers and content creators, thanks to its 26MP APS-C sensor, advanced AI-powered autofocus and strong 4K video performance. It's a compact rangefinder-style camera – with a viewfinder!
Lightweight and compact, it's designed for creators who want professional features in a portable body – making it especially appealing for anyone shooting both stills and video on the move.
Alongside the camera kit, winners also receive wine-related prizes, magazine subscriptions, and premium access to Decanter content and events.
Find more information on the Decanter website.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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