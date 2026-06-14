Your next photo could win you one of the best pro-featured cameras for creators – and it has a viewfinder!

Capture wine and win one of the best hybrid cameras for travel photographers and content creators: the Sony a6700 with a versatile zoom lens

A new photography competition is offering photographers the chance to win one of Sony's most capable APS-C cameras – the A6700 – along with magazine and online publications.

The Decanter Wine Photography Competition 2026 is now open for entries, inviting you to explore the world of wine.

But this isn't just about vineyard landscapes or neatly arranged bottles – the brief is much broader, covering lifestyle moments, creative compositions and abstract interpretations.

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How to enter to win exposure and gear

Find more information on the Decanter website (Image credit: Philip Barker / Future)

Deadline

Entries must be submitted online, between June 01 and August 31 2026

Open to

Open only to UK and US residents with one entry per category permitted

Categories

- Wine landscapes

- The enjoyment of wine

- Wine in the bottle, and/or glass

- Abstract/creative

Enter now

Decanter Wine Photography Competition 2026 – Entry form

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A winner and two runners-up will be selected in each category, with one overall winner chosen from the category winners by a panel of expert judges.

Selected images will also be featured in Decanter magazine and online, giving you the chance to gain both exposure and recognition alongside prizes.

Top Prizes

The headline prize is a Sony A6700 camera kit, including the E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II lens, worth $1,598 / £1,449.

We rated the A6700 as one of the best hybrid cameras for travel photographers and content creators, thanks to its 26MP APS-C sensor, advanced AI-powered autofocus and strong 4K video performance. It's a compact rangefinder-style camera – with a viewfinder!

Lightweight and compact, it's designed for creators who want professional features in a portable body – making it especially appealing for anyone shooting both stills and video on the move.

Alongside the camera kit, winners also receive wine-related prizes, magazine subscriptions, and premium access to Decanter content and events.

Find more information on the Decanter website.

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