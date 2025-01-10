$1,000,000 up for grabs in world's richest photography awards
HIPA 2025 photo contest opens for entries and is looking for images on the theme of Power
With a breathtaking $1,000,000 prize fund, the Hamdan International Photography Awards are now open for entries. The theme for this year's HIPA contest is Power - with the Grand Prize winner receiving a cash award of US$200,000 for the best overall image on the subject.
Now in its 14th year, this free-to-enter contest is renowned as the world's richest photography competition, thanks to last year's doubling of the cash prize pool, bringing the total prize value to an impressive US$1 million.
Founded in 2011 under the patronage of the crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid bin Mohammed al Maktoum, the HIPA awards are open to any photographer, professional or amateur from anywhere in the world aged 18 or over.
Alongside the main Power theme, separate prizes will be awarded for the best drone videos and the best story-telling portfolio of stills. Separate prizes for sports photography and color and black-and-white images will also be awarded.
Entries to the competition must be submitted before May 31, 2025. To see the full details and to enter the competition, see the HIPA 2025 website.
Previous HIPA grand prize winners
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.