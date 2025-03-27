These images are uncomfortable to look at. But that’s the point. Meet the winning World Press Photos

Photographs cross cultural divides and highlight human connection in the winning images from the 2025 World Press Photo Awards

A winning image from the World Press Photo awards
Members of the Special Operations Force (SOF), a PDF unit, dig graves for four resistance fighters who died in an attack on a government military camp. Taung Soon, Kayin State, Myanmar, 26 April 2024. Part of a Stories series from Asia-Pacific and Oceania. (Image credit: Ye Aung Thu / World Press Photo)
War. A climate crisis. An attempted assassination. An Olympic athlete. A child in shock. These are just some of the moments represented in the winning images from the 2025 World Press Photo Contest. And yet, despite the wide range of topics covered, despite representing 42 photographers from 30 different countries, the winning images all somehow feel connected.

On March 27, the judges and contest organizers unveiled the 2025 World Press Photo Contest Winners. But while the contest highlights photojournalists and documentary photographers across the globe in some of 2024’s most newsworthy moments, the winning images all feel as if they are connected by a common theme, representing a human connection that can be portrayed across language and cultural barriers.

“I think if we look at the winning images collectively rather than as individual images, what we see is that many of them are interconnected and overlapping,” said Finbarr O’Reilly, a photographer and judge for the Europe region and global portion of the contest. “I think in any picture and as the regional jury and then as the global jury, what you want to feel is human connection, a strong human connection to any image.”

Members of the United States Secret Service help Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump off stage moments after a bullet from an attempted assassin hit his ear during a campaign rally. Butler, Pennsylvania, United States, 13 July 2024. A winning image for the North and Central America Singles category. (Image credit: Jabin Botsford for The Washington Post / World Press Photo)

The collection of 42 winning projects includes images that represent some of the biggest moments of 2024. A photo by Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford of Donald Trump being rushed off stage after an attempted assassination. A viral photograph of a surfer floating in midair with his board during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games by Jerome Brouillet. A protester clearing tear gas from her eyes by Mikhail Tereschenko. A photo of an aircraft surrounded by blue sky and clouds not because it's soaring through the sky but because it is sitting on a completely flooded tarmac reflecting the sky in Brazil by Anselmo Cunha. An image of a child after a double amputation by Samar Abu Elouf.

The images, judges say, are the sort of historic photographs that make viewers stop scrolling. “The world is not the same as it was in 1955 when World Press Photo was founded,” said Joumana El Zein Khoury, the Executive Director for World Press Photo. “We live in a time when it is easier than ever to look away, to scroll past, to disengage. But these images do not let us do that. They cut through the noise, forcing us to acknowledge what is unfolding, even when it is uncomfortable, even when it makes us question the world we live in - and our own role within it.”

Anhelina (6), who is traumatized and suffers panic attacks after having to flee her village, lies in bed in her new home. Borshchivka, Ukraine, 7 March 2024. A winning image for the Singles category for Europe. (Image credit: Florian Bachmeier / World Press Photo)

This year’s event is the contest’s 70th year and includes a handful of changes from previous contests. Judges recognized three winners in each category for each region whereas the previous three years only recongized one. Those categories include singles, stories, and long-term projects.

While 2025’s 42 winning photographers – 30 of whom took photos in the country where they live – have been announced, the organization will announce a single photograph as the World Press Photo of the Year and two finalists on April 17. The following day, the collection of winning images will embark on a worldwide gallery tour.

Browse through some of the winning images from the contest below or view additional images at the World Press Photo website.

Africa

A winning image from the World Press Photo awards.
Bodybuilder Tamale Safalu trains in front of his home. Kampala, Uganda, 25 January 2024.(Image credit: Marijn Fidder / World Press Photo)

Asia-Pacific and Oceania

A winning image from the World Press Photo awards
Nicole Motta (left) and her birth father Jang Dae-chang wipe away tears after an emotional reunion, some 40 years after they were separated. Seoul, 31 May 2024.(Image credit: Jae C. Hong for Associated Press / World Press Photo)

Europe

A winning image from the World Press Photo awards
A soldier injured near the city of Bakhmut, lies in a field hospital set up in an underground winery. His left leg and arm were later amputated. Donbas, Ukraine, 22 January 2024.(Image credit: Nanna Heitmann for Magnum Photos / World Press Photo)

North and Central America

A winning image from the World Press Photo awards
Chinese migrants warm themselves during a cold rain after crossing the US–Mexico border. Campo, California, 7 March 2024.(Image credit: John Moore for Getty Images / World Press Photo)

South America

A winning image from the World Press Photo Awards
Botafogo fans celebrate their team’s victory. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 30 November 2024.(Image credit: André Coelho for EFE / World Press Photo)

West, Central, and South Asia

A winning image from the World Press Photo awards
People glance anxiously upwards during an Israeli drone strike, as they take refuge away from buildings in Beirut’s Dahiyeh neighborhood. Jets and drones often fly at low altitudes, causing fear and distress. Lebanon, 29 September 2024.(Image credit: Murat Şengül for Anadolu Agency / World Press Photo)

