These images are uncomfortable to look at. But that’s the point. Meet the winning World Press Photos

Members of the Special Operations Force (SOF), a PDF unit, dig graves for four resistance fighters who died in an attack on a government military camp. Taung Soon, Kayin State, Myanmar, 26 April 2024. Part of a Stories series from Asia-Pacific and Oceania.

War. A climate crisis. An attempted assassination. An Olympic athlete. A child in shock. These are just some of the moments represented in the winning images from the 2025 World Press Photo Contest. And yet, despite the wide range of topics covered, despite representing 42 photographers from 30 different countries, the winning images all somehow feel connected.

On March 27, the judges and contest organizers unveiled the 2025 World Press Photo Contest Winners. But while the contest highlights photojournalists and documentary photographers across the globe in some of 2024’s most newsworthy moments, the winning images all feel as if they are connected by a common theme, representing a human connection that can be portrayed across language and cultural barriers.

“I think if we look at the winning images collectively rather than as individual images, what we see is that many of them are interconnected and overlapping,” said Finbarr O’Reilly, a photographer and judge for the Europe region and global portion of the contest. “I think in any picture and as the regional jury and then as the global jury, what you want to feel is human connection, a strong human connection to any image.”

Members of the United States Secret Service help Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump off stage moments after a bullet from an attempted assassin hit his ear during a campaign rally. Butler, Pennsylvania, United States, 13 July 2024. A winning image for the North and Central America Singles category. (Image credit: Jabin Botsford for The Washington Post / World Press Photo)

The collection of 42 winning projects includes images that represent some of the biggest moments of 2024. A photo by Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford of Donald Trump being rushed off stage after an attempted assassination. A viral photograph of a surfer floating in midair with his board during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games by Jerome Brouillet. A protester clearing tear gas from her eyes by Mikhail Tereschenko. A photo of an aircraft surrounded by blue sky and clouds not because it's soaring through the sky but because it is sitting on a completely flooded tarmac reflecting the sky in Brazil by Anselmo Cunha. An image of a child after a double amputation by Samar Abu Elouf.

The images, judges say, are the sort of historic photographs that make viewers stop scrolling. “The world is not the same as it was in 1955 when World Press Photo was founded,” said Joumana El Zein Khoury, the Executive Director for World Press Photo. “We live in a time when it is easier than ever to look away, to scroll past, to disengage. But these images do not let us do that. They cut through the noise, forcing us to acknowledge what is unfolding, even when it is uncomfortable, even when it makes us question the world we live in - and our own role within it.”

Anhelina (6), who is traumatized and suffers panic attacks after having to flee her village, lies in bed in her new home. Borshchivka, Ukraine, 7 March 2024. A winning image for the Singles category for Europe. (Image credit: Florian Bachmeier / World Press Photo)

This year’s event is the contest’s 70th year and includes a handful of changes from previous contests. Judges recognized three winners in each category for each region whereas the previous three years only recongized one. Those categories include singles, stories, and long-term projects.

While 2025’s 42 winning photographers – 30 of whom took photos in the country where they live – have been announced, the organization will announce a single photograph as the World Press Photo of the Year and two finalists on April 17. The following day, the collection of winning images will embark on a worldwide gallery tour.

Browse through some of the winning images from the contest below or view additional images at the World Press Photo website.

Africa

Image 1 of 7 Bodybuilder Tamale Safalu trains in front of his home. Kampala, Uganda, 25 January 2024. (Image credit: Marijn Fidder / World Press Photo) The groom poses for a portrait at his wedding. In Sudan, announcing a wedding with celebratory gunfire is a tradition. Omdurman, Sudan, 12 January 2024. This photo was taken with a mobile phone camera. (Image credit: Mosab Abushama / World Press Photo) Participants at “Heavenly Bodies,” an underground drag ballroom event during Lagos Pride, celebrate the “mother of the year” winner. Lagos, Nigeria, 21 June 2024. (Image credit: Temiloluwa Johnson / World Press Photo) Part of a winning Stories series: Sambaza, a sardine local to the waters of Lake Kivu, are captured in a net. Several factors, including overfishing and the presence of gas extraction plants, threaten the sambaza population. Goma, DRC, 20 March 2024. (Image credit: Aubin Mukoni / World Press Photo) Part of a Stories winning series: Protesters chant slogans and push a makeshift barricade as they clash with Kenyan police officers during an anti-government demonstration. Nairobi, Kenya, 2 July 2024. (Image credit: Luis Tato for Agence France-Presse / World Press Photo) Part of a winning Stories series: Elephant Response Team members observe an elephant feeding near a military base. Livingstone, Zambia, 29 August 2024. (Image credit: Tommy Trenchard Panos Pictures_for NPR / World Press Photo) Part of a winning long-term project series: Tsigue (39, not her real name) and her daughter (5) embrace each other. Tsigue was raped by Eritrean soldiers when the war began. Her husband left her shortly thereafter. Women raped during the war are almost always abandoned by their husbands. Adigrat, Tigray, Ethiopia, 12 December 2023. (Image credit: Cinzia Canneri for Association Camille Lepage / World Press Photo)

Asia-Pacific and Oceania

Image 1 of 6 Nicole Motta (left) and her birth father Jang Dae-chang wipe away tears after an emotional reunion, some 40 years after they were separated. Seoul, 31 May 2024. (Image credit: Jae C. Hong for Associated Press / World Press Photo) Brazil's Gabriel Medina bursts out triumphantly from a large wave in the fifth heat of round three of men’s surfing, during the 2024 Olympic Games. Teahupo’o, Tahiti, French Polynesia, 29 July 2024. (Image credit: Jerome Brouillet for Agence France-Presse / World Press Photo) Workers ride towards a nickel smelting and processing plant, amid heavy rains that continued for two days, causing flooding. Weda, Halmahera, Indonesia, 12 August 2024. (Image credit: Mas Agung Wilis Yudha Baskoro for China Global South Project / World Press Photo) Part of a Stories series: A young long-tailed macaque lies sedated as veterinarians from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation carry out a sterilization procedure, in Lopburi, Thailand, 25 May 2024. (Image credit: Chalinee Thirasupa for Reuters / World Press Photo) Part of a Stories series: Residents carry their belongings as the river swells, following heavy rains from Typhoon Torajii (locally known as Nika). The typhoon blocked roads with debris, complicating relief efforts. Ilagan City, Isabela, northern Philippines, 11 November 2024. (Image credit: Noel Celis for Associated Press / World Press Photo) Part of a long-term series: Ruiha Te Tana (12) relaxes at her grandfather's home. Built by an ancestor in 1916, the homestead serves as a living archive of Tūhoe history. Ruatoki, New Zealand, 26 January 2022. (Image credit: Tatsiana Chypsanava for Pulitzer Center New Zealand Geographic / World Press Photo)

Europe

Image 1 of 6 A soldier injured near the city of Bakhmut, lies in a field hospital set up in an underground winery. His left leg and arm were later amputated. Donbas, Ukraine, 22 January 2024. (Image credit: Nanna Heitmann for Magnum Photos / World Press Photo) Mika (21) has been waiting for 22 months for a first consultation at a gender clinic. Meanwhile, he has personally covered the costs of top surgery and hormone treatment. He finally had his first consultation in May 2024. Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 2 February 2024. (Image credit: Prins de Vos for Queer Gallery / World Press Photo) Part of a winning Stories series: Ana Maria takes care of a woman she has been employed by for five years. Lisbon, Portugal, 11 December 2023. (Image credit: Maria Abranches / World Press Photo) A protester rinses her eyes after police have deployed tear gas. She wears a protective ski mask, respirator, and gardening gloves (to pick up hot gas containers). Tbilisi, Georgia, 7 December 2024. (Image credit: Mikhail Tereshchenko for TASS Agency / World Press Photo) Part of a winning Stories series: Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) holds a federal party conference. Many Germans see the party’s far-right views as a threat to democracy. Essen, Germany, 30 June 2024. (Image credit: Rafael Heygster for Der Spiegel / World Press Photo) From a winning Long-Term series: Footage from a drone attack on a Ukrainian target is displayed alongside trophies from the front, in an exhibition at a Tomsk local history museum. Tomsk, Russia, 2 April 2024. (Image credit: Aliona Kardash, DOCKS Collective for Stern Magazine / World Press Photo)

North and Central America

Image 1 of 6 Chinese migrants warm themselves during a cold rain after crossing the US–Mexico border. Campo, California, 7 March 2024. (Image credit: John Moore for Getty Images / World Press Photo) On Election Day 2024, Constance Wynn sits in the front parlor of her home built by her great-great-grandfather. Her ancestors escaped slavery by fleeing to Pennsylvania, the first state to become a haven for enslaved people after the first gradual abolition law was passed. Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, United States, 5 November 2024. (Image credit: Philip Montgomery for The New York Times Magazine / World Press Photo) Part of a winning Stories series: A bottle of DDMP2, a medical compound used by Medical Aid in Dying (MAID) programs to assist in death. 1 March 2024. (Image credit: Oliver Farshi / World Press Photo) Part of a winning Stories series: Rick Tsai, an East Palestine resident, walks in Sulphur Run near the train derailment site wearing protective gear. He believes the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has misled residents. East Palestine, Ohio, United States, 7 August 2023. (Image credit: Rebecca Kiger for the Center for Contemporary Documentation TIME / World Press Photo) Part of a winning Stories series on gang violence in Haiti: Police forces take part in an operation against powerful gangs near the National Palace. Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 9 July 2024. (Image credit: Clarens Siffroy for Agence France-Presse / World Press Photo) Part of a winning Long-Term Project series: A man is taken into custody by police on the day the El Salvadoran Legislative Assembly approved the “state of emergency.” Since that day, more than 80,000 people have been arrested. Santa Tecla, El Salvador, 27 March 2022. (Image credit: Carlos Barrera for El Faro NPR / World Press Photo)

South America

Image 1 of 7 Botafogo fans celebrate their team’s victory. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 30 November 2024. (Image credit: André Coelho for EFE / World Press Photo) A stranded Boeing 727-200 surrounded by floodwaters at Salgado Filho International Airport. Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, 20 May 2024. (Image credit: Anselmo Cunha for Agence France-Presse / World Press Photo) Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado greets supporters from atop a vehicle during a campaign rally for the opposition presidential candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia. Mérida, Venezuela, 25 June 2024. (Image credit: Gabriela Oráa for Reuters / World Press Photo) Part of a winning Stories series: Joao Engelmann opens a washing machine full of muddy water after floods at the Integracao Gaucha settlement at his daughter’s house. Following three days of rain, Engelmann and his wife fled their home. Eldorado do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, 10 May 2024. (Image credit: Amanda M. Perobelli for Reuters / World Press Photo) Part of a winning Stories series: A young man brings food to his mother who lives in the village of Manacapuru. The village was once accessible by boat, but because of the drought, he must walk 2 kilometers along the dry riverbed of the Solimões River to reach her. Amazonas, Brazil, 5 October 2024. (Image credit: Musuk Nolte for Panos Pictures Bertha Foundation / World Press Photo) Part of a winning Stories series: Liria Cheito attempted suicide using her paruma, a traditional garment of her community, on 7 April 2023, after being abused by her husband. Puerto Antioquia, Chocó, Colombia, 20 June 2024. (Image credit: Santiago Mesa / World Press Photo) Part of a winning Long-Term Project series: A group of Afghan, Chinese, Venezuelan, and Ecuadorian migrants wade toward a boat headed for the Darién Gap. Many of the Afghans had never seen the ocean before. Capurgana, Colombia. 2 March 2023. (Image credit: Federico Ríos / World Press Photo)

West, Central, and South Asia

Image 1 of 7 People glance anxiously upwards during an Israeli drone strike, as they take refuge away from buildings in Beirut’s Dahiyeh neighborhood. Jets and drones often fly at low altitudes, causing fear and distress. Lebanon, 29 September 2024. (Image credit: Murat Şengül for Anadolu Agency / World Press Photo) Photographer Samar Abu Elouf was herself evacuated from Gaza in December 2023. She now lives in the same apartment complex as Mahmoud in Doha, where she has documented the few badly wounded Gazans who, like Mahmoud, have made it out for treatment. Doha, Qatar, 28 June 2024. (Image credit: Samar Abu Elouf for The New York Times / World Press Photo) People vandalize a statue of former Bangladesh president, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who had resigned following weeks of unrest. Dhaka, Bangladesh, 5 August 2024. (Image credit: Suvra Kanti Das for The Daily Prothom Alo / World Press Photo) Part of a winning Stories series: Residents return to their homes in Khan Younis after an Israeli withdrawal on 7 April. In July and August, Israel would launch two more ground incursions into the southern city. Gaza, 9 April 2024. (Image credit: Ali Jadallah for Anadolu Agency / World Press Photo) Part of a winning Stories series: Plastic bags cover the heads of mannequins wearing wedding dresses. Women’s faces on advertisements, posters, and other public displays in Afghanistan are also erased or covered, in response to Taliban restrictions. Kabul, Afghanistan, 6 February 2024. (Image credit: Kiana Hayeri for Fondation Carmignac / World Press Photo) Part of a winning Stories series: Relatives of people who have been missing for years crowd around a man transferred from Sednaya prison to the Ibn Al-Nafees Hospital. They are desperate for news, although he can barely speak. Damascus, Syria, 12 December 2024. (Image credit: Samuel Nacar for Revista 5W / World Press Photo) Part of a winning Long-Term Project series: Some goods kolbars carry across the border are freely available in Iran, but fuel a thriving black market in the region that avoids import duties. Kurdistan, Iran, 1 June 2019. (Image credit: Ebrahim Alipoor / World Press Photo)

