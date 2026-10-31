These Australian photo store workers don't just know how to sell cameras, they know how to use them too, as these winning shots show

The Camera House group of photo retailers currently has over 50 stores located all around Australia. Established in 1983 by a group of independent photographic retailers, Camera House has grown into the largest speciality photographic and video retail chain in Australia. Most of these stores are individually owned and operated, and have shares in the brand that is Camera House nationally.

The Camera House stores like to hire sales staff who are keen photography enthusiasts which means they have lots of background knowledge and also a better understanding of the products that they’re selling… because they actually use them.

The Camera House Photography Competition is held annually and designed to showcase the photographic talents of Camera House employees from around the country.

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This year the competition comprised nine categories – Action, Aerial, Animal, Architecture, Astrophotography, Landscape, People, Street and Macro. The top entries in each of these categories is shown below…

Photo by Matthew Kidd, Bendigo Camera House, Victoria. Winner of the People category. (Image credit: Matthew Kidd)

Photo by Lisa Frost, Bentleys Camera House, Broadbeach, Queensland. Third in the Landscape category. (Image credit: Lisa Frost)

Photo by Michelle Kennedy, John Ralph’s Camera House, Erina, NSW. Winner of the Animal category. (Image credit: Michelle Kennedy,)

Photo by Christian Byrt, Bunbury Camera House, Western Australia. First in the Aerial Photography category. (Image credit: Christian Byrt)

Photo by Jamee Van Den Brink, Toowoomba Camera House, Queensland. Second in the Action category. (Image credit: Jamee Van Den Brink)

Photo by Andrew Murrell, John Ralph’s Camera House, Erina, NSW. Second in the Landscape category. (Image credit: Andrew Murrell)

Photo by Simon Gregory, Hobart Camera House, Tasmania. Third in the Aerial Photography category. (Image credit: Simon Gregory)

Photo by Joel Frankham, The New Camera House, Lismore, NSW. Third in the Astrophotography category. (Image credit: Joel Frankham)

Photo by Jamee Van Den Brink, Toowoomba Camera House, Queensland. Third in the Macro category. (Image credit: Jamee Van Den Brink)

Photo by Simon Gregory, Stallard’s Camera House, Hobart, NSW. Second in the Astrophotography category. (Image credit: Simon Gregory)

Photo by Jonathan Ormandy, Launceston Camera House, Tasmania. Second in the Architecture category. (Image credit: Jonathan Ormandy)

Photo by Jamee Van Den Brink, Toowoomba Camera House, Queensland. Winner of the Landscape category. (Image credit: Jamee Van Den Brink)

Photo by Jong Kim, Launceston Camera House, Tasmania. Third in the Street Photography category. (Image credit: Jong Kim)

Photo by Joel Frankham, The New Camera House, Lismore, NSW. Second in the Animal category. (Image credit: Joel Frankham)

Photo by Andrew Murrell, John Ralph’s Camera House, Erina, NSW. Winner of the Astrophotography category. (Image credit: Andrew Murrell)

Photo by Jong Kim, Launceston Camera House, Tasmania. Third in the Architecture category. (Image credit: Jong Kim)

Photo by Kylie Williams, Bunbury Camera House, Western Australia. Second in the Macro category. (Image credit: Kylie Williams)

Photo by Sue Wilson, Sale Camera House, Victoria. Second in the Aerial Photography category. (Image credit: Sue Wilson)

Photo by Michelle Kennedy, John Ralph’s Camera House, Erina, NSW. Winner of the Macro category. (Image credit: Michelle Kennedy)

Photo by Jared van Deventer, Bentleys Camera House, Robina, Queensland. Third in the People category. (Image credit: Jared van Deventer)

Photo by Jared van Deventer, Bentleys Camera House, Robina, Queensland. Second in the Street Photography category. (Image credit: Jared van Deventer,)

Photo by Sue Wilson, Sale Camera House, Victoria. Winner of the Architecture category. (Image credit: Sue Wilson)

Photo by Shaun Watson, Garricks Camera House, Bundaberg, Queensland. Second in the People category. (Image credit: Shaun Watson,)

Photo by Michael Offe, Bentleys Camera House, Robina, Queensland. Third in the Action category. (Image credit: Michael Offe)