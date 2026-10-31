These Australian photo store workers don't just know how to sell cameras, they know how to use them too, as these winning shots show
Camera House employees don’t just sell photo gear, many of them are dedicated photo enthusiasts and they’re encouraged by regular in-house competitions and the annual Camera House Photography Competition
The Camera House group of photo retailers currently has over 50 stores located all around Australia. Established in 1983 by a group of independent photographic retailers, Camera House has grown into the largest speciality photographic and video retail chain in Australia. Most of these stores are individually owned and operated, and have shares in the brand that is Camera House nationally.
The Camera House stores like to hire sales staff who are keen photography enthusiasts which means they have lots of background knowledge and also a better understanding of the products that they’re selling… because they actually use them.
The Camera House Photography Competition is held annually and designed to showcase the photographic talents of Camera House employees from around the country.
This year the competition comprised nine categories – Action, Aerial, Animal, Architecture, Astrophotography, Landscape, People, Street and Macro. The top entries in each of these categories is shown below…
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Paul has been writing about cameras, photography and photographers for 40 years. He joined Australian Camera as an editorial assistant in 1982, subsequently becoming the magazine’s technical editor, and has been editor since 1998. He is also the editor of sister publication ProPhoto, a position he has held since 1989. In 2011, Paul was made an Honorary Fellow of the Institute Of Australian Photography (AIPP) in recognition of his long-term contribution to the Australian photo industry. Outside of his magazine work, he is the editor of the Contemporary Photographers: Australia series of monographs which document the lives of Australia’s most important photographers.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.