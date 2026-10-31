Astrophotography in November 2026: a supermoon, the return of Orion and long winter nights make this a great month to take your camera out at night
Everything you need to know about what’s worth photographing in the night skies over the coming month
Northern Hemisphere finally get extended hours under truly dark skies in November 2026. The Milky Way’s bright core has slipped from view, but in its place come the rising winter constellations, dense star fields and bright targets that reward longer stargazing sessions. The month also features a well-timed new moon, a bright supermoon and a meteor shower, but it’s less about headline events and more about technique, patience and making the most of the darkness. Here’s everything you need to know about astrophotography in November 2026…
Read: 10 must-shoot events for astrophotographers in 2026
November 1-12: Dark sky window
With the new moon on 9 November, the first week of the month offers some of the year's darkest skies. Look east after sunset – preferably from somewhere that looks dark on a light pollution map – to see Orion, Taurus and Auriga rising. These regions are rich in bright stars and deep-sky objects that photograph well even under modest conditions. Use a wide-angle lens (14–24mm), a fast aperture (f/2–f/2.8), ISO 1600–3200 and exposures of 10–20 seconds to capture the starry scene. A star tracker allows longer exposures and reveals more detail in star clusters and nebulae — such as the Orion Nebula below Orion’s Belt.
Read: The best star tracker camera mounts
November 17-18: Leonid meteor shower
The Leonids peak overnight on 17-18 November, producing around 10-15 meteors per hour under ideal conditions. However, a bright first-quarter moon will significantly reduce visibility this year. Even so, you may still capture brighter meteors. Use a wide-angle lens (14-24mm), ISO 800-1600 and 20-30 second exposures, shooting continuously for several hours. Aim away from the moon to maximise contrast. While results may be modest, you have a good chance of capturing one or two bright meteors.
Read: How to photograph a meteor shower
November 21: A celestial triangle
Be outside at midnight tonight, and you’ll see, rising due east, a lovely conjunction of Jupiter, Mars and Regulus, the latter the brightest star in the constellation Leo. Use a telephoto lens (50-135mm) and try exposures of 5-15 seconds at ISO 800 to capture the trio.
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Read: The best cameras for astrophotography
November 24: Full ‘Supermoon’ rises
November’s full moon is a supermoon, occurring when the moon is near its closest point to Earth on its slightly elliptical monthly orbit. It will appear slightly larger and brighter than average, dominating the night sky.
As always, the best time to photograph a full moon is at moonrise. Use a telephoto lens (200-600mm) to exaggerate its size relative to the foreground or capture it rising behind buildings, hills or trees. Use ISO 100 and fast shutter speeds — it’s a very bright object. However, bracketing exposures can help retain detail in both the moon and the surrounding landscape.
Read: How to photograph the full moon
Astrophotography shot of the month: Orion rising
November marks Orion's return as a dominant evening constellation, making it the month's standout subject. Its bright stars and distinctive shape make it ideal for beginners and experienced astrophotographers alike.
Use a wide-angle lens to capture Orion within a larger winter sky scene, or a short telephoto lens (50-135mm) to isolate the three stars of its Belt and the surrounding region. Exposures of 5-15 seconds at ISO 800-1600 will reveal detail without star trailing, while a star tracker will allow longer exposures and finer structure.
Orion also serves as a gateway to the winter sky. Follow its Belt downward to Sirius, the brightest star in the sky, or upward to Aldebaran in Taurus. Including these connections in your compositions can add depth and context.
Read more:
• Astrophotography tools: the best camera, lenses and gear
• The best lenses for astrophotography
Jamie has been writing about photography, astronomy, astro-tourism and astrophotography for over 20 years, producing content for Forbes.com, Space.com, Live Science, Techradar, T3, BBC Wildlife, Science Focus, New Scientist, Sky & Telescope, BBC Sky At Night, South China Morning Post, The Guardian, The Telegraph and Travel+Leisure.
As the editor of When Is The Next Eclipse and author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners, he has a wealth of experience, expertise and enthusiasm for astrophotography, from capturing the Northern Lights, the moon and meteor showers to solar and lunar eclipses.
He also brings a great deal of knowledge on action cameras, 360 cameras, AI cameras, camera backpacks, telescopes, gimbals, tripods and all manner of photography equipment.
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