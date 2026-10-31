Astrophotography in November 2026: a supermoon, the return of Orion and long winter nights make this a great month to take your camera out at night

Northern Hemisphere finally get extended hours under truly dark skies in November 2026. The Milky Way’s bright core has slipped from view, but in its place come the rising winter constellations, dense star fields and bright targets that reward longer stargazing sessions. The month also features a well-timed new moon, a bright supermoon and a meteor shower, but it’s less about headline events and more about technique, patience and making the most of the darkness. Here’s everything you need to know about astrophotography in November 2026…

Read: 10 must-shoot events for astrophotographers in 2026

November 1-12: Dark sky window

November’s new moon creates ideal conditions for deep-sky imaging. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the new moon on 9 November, the first week of the month offers some of the year's darkest skies. Look east after sunset – preferably from somewhere that looks dark on a light pollution map – to see Orion, Taurus and Auriga rising. These regions are rich in bright stars and deep-sky objects that photograph well even under modest conditions. Use a wide-angle lens (14–24mm), a fast aperture (f/2–f/2.8), ISO 1600–3200 and exposures of 10–20 seconds to capture the starry scene. A star tracker allows longer exposures and reveals more detail in star clusters and nebulae — such as the Orion Nebula below Orion’s Belt.

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Read: The best star tracker camera mounts

November 17-18: Leonid meteor shower

The Leonids peak in mid-November but will be affected by moonlight this year. (Image credit: Wenbin/Getty Images)

The Leonids peak overnight on 17-18 November, producing around 10-15 meteors per hour under ideal conditions. However, a bright first-quarter moon will significantly reduce visibility this year. Even so, you may still capture brighter meteors. Use a wide-angle lens (14-24mm), ISO 800-1600 and 20-30 second exposures, shooting continuously for several hours. Aim away from the moon to maximise contrast. While results may be modest, you have a good chance of capturing one or two bright meteors.

Read: How to photograph a meteor shower

November 21: A celestial triangle

Be outside at midnight tonight, and you’ll see, rising due east, a lovely conjunction of Jupiter, Mars and Regulus, the latter the brightest star in the constellation Leo. Use a telephoto lens (50-135mm) and try exposures of 5-15 seconds at ISO 800 to capture the trio.

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Read: The best cameras for astrophotography

November 24: Full ‘Supermoon’ rises

November’s full Moon is a supermoon, appearing slightly larger and brighter than usual. 1/125sec at f/22, ISO800. Sony A9 with FE 100-400mm (Image credit: Getty Images)

November’s full moon is a supermoon, occurring when the moon is near its closest point to Earth on its slightly elliptical monthly orbit. It will appear slightly larger and brighter than average, dominating the night sky.

As always, the best time to photograph a full moon is at moonrise. Use a telephoto lens (200-600mm) to exaggerate its size relative to the foreground or capture it rising behind buildings, hills or trees. Use ISO 100 and fast shutter speeds — it’s a very bright object. However, bracketing exposures can help retain detail in both the moon and the surrounding landscape.

Read: How to photograph the full moon

Astrophotography shot of the month: Orion rising

November is a great time for imaging the iconic constellation Orion. (Image credit: Getty Images)

November marks Orion's return as a dominant evening constellation, making it the month's standout subject. Its bright stars and distinctive shape make it ideal for beginners and experienced astrophotographers alike.

Use a wide-angle lens to capture Orion within a larger winter sky scene, or a short telephoto lens (50-135mm) to isolate the three stars of its Belt and the surrounding region. Exposures of 5-15 seconds at ISO 800-1600 will reveal detail without star trailing, while a star tracker will allow longer exposures and finer structure.

Orion also serves as a gateway to the winter sky. Follow its Belt downward to Sirius, the brightest star in the sky, or upward to Aldebaran in Taurus. Including these connections in your compositions can add depth and context.

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