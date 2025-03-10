Stunning sunkissed portrait scoops LCE Photographer of the Year 2025

Overall winner of LCE Photographer of the Year 2025 - ‘Sunkissed Boy’ by Capri McPherson-Noel

UK photo retailer London Camera Exchange has announced the winners of its LCE Photographer of the Year 2025 competition, which attracted over 10,000 entries from around the world in 14 different categories.

Now in its second year, the 2025 contest introduced a new ‘Emerging Talent’ category for photography students, with a prize awarded to both the individual photographer and their university or college.

The overall winner is London-based Capri McPherson-Noel with her exceptional portrait ‘Sunkissed Boy’, captured last year in a sunflower field in the UK. “I wanted to create the connection between humans and nature. The way the sunlight bounces off the sunflowers for growth is similar to the way the sun beams off the model’s skin tone," says Capri, who was announced as the overall LCE Photographer of the Year at The Photography & Video Show.

Shot on a Canon EOS 90D DSLR, Capri wins £3,500 in LCE vouchers to spend on new camera kit.

Winner of the Emerging Talent award - ‘Abigail’ by Martina Aguirre Torres (Image credit: Martina Aguirre Torres)

The inaugural winner in the Emerging Talent category was also chosen as a runner-up in the Music category, and portrays charismatic singer Abigail Morris from British indie rock band The Last Dinner Party. The image was captured on the group’s tour in October 2024 at the Eventim Apollo, by student Martina Aguirre Torres, who is studying fashion photography at the London College of Fashion.

Winner of the People's Choice Award - ‘Steep Hill Lincoln’ by Andrew Scot (Image credit: LCE)

The People's Choice award was won by Andrew Scott, which shows depicts a snowy night scene shot looking up a street towards Lincoln Cathedral.

All the category winners won £500 of vouchers to spend at LCE>

Winner of the Landscape category (Image credit: Edyta Rice)

Winner of the Street category (Image credit: John Seager)

Winner of the Birds category (Image credit: Colin Vanner)

Winner of the Pets category (Image credit: Jon Pauling)

Winner of the Action category (Image credit: Lester Woodward)

Winner of the Wildlife category (Image credit: LCE)

Winner of the Macro category (Image credit: Sandip Guha)

Winner of the Music categories (Image credit: Gracie Hall)

(Image credit: Gilbert Murray)

Winner of the Travel category (Image credit: Lynn Fraser)

(Image credit: Dawid Glawzin)

The winners and the runners-up are on display at The Photography & Video Show that is running at Excel London until Tuesday, March 11. They will also be shown later in the year at an LCE event to be held in Exeter.