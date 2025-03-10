Stunning sunkissed portrait scoops LCE Photographer of the Year 2025
£10,000 of prizes given away at awards ceremony at The Photography & Video Show
UK photo retailer London Camera Exchange has announced the winners of its LCE Photographer of the Year 2025 competition, which attracted over 10,000 entries from around the world in 14 different categories.
Now in its second year, the 2025 contest introduced a new ‘Emerging Talent’ category for photography students, with a prize awarded to both the individual photographer and their university or college.
The overall winner is London-based Capri McPherson-Noel with her exceptional portrait ‘Sunkissed Boy’, captured last year in a sunflower field in the UK. “I wanted to create the connection between humans and nature. The way the sunlight bounces off the sunflowers for growth is similar to the way the sun beams off the model’s skin tone," says Capri, who was announced as the overall LCE Photographer of the Year at The Photography & Video Show.
Shot on a Canon EOS 90D DSLR, Capri wins £3,500 in LCE vouchers to spend on new camera kit.
The inaugural winner in the Emerging Talent category was also chosen as a runner-up in the Music category, and portrays charismatic singer Abigail Morris from British indie rock band The Last Dinner Party. The image was captured on the group’s tour in October 2024 at the Eventim Apollo, by student Martina Aguirre Torres, who is studying fashion photography at the London College of Fashion.
The People's Choice award was won by Andrew Scott, which shows depicts a snowy night scene shot looking up a street towards Lincoln Cathedral.
All the category winners won £500 of vouchers to spend at LCE>
The winners and the runners-up are on display at The Photography & Video Show that is running at Excel London until Tuesday, March 11. They will also be shown later in the year at an LCE event to be held in Exeter.
