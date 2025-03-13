Shining a light on gender and disability, the world’s largest photography and visual arts competition focused on gender is back
This is Gender 2025 is being put on by Global Health 50/50, and aims to celebrate untold stories from underrepresented regions and identities around the world
Shining a light on the intersection of gender and disability, the world’s largest photography and visual arts competition focused on gender has returned for its fifth year.
Global Health 50/50 is an independent, evidence-driven authority and research initiative dedicated to advancing gender equality and strengthening accountability worldwide – and it has announced the launch of This Is Gender 2025.
This year's edition is themed Gender and Disability, and aims to amplify voices, disrupt stereotypes and reimagine representation through powerful visual storytelling. The submission deadline is March 18 2025, and the winners will be announced in July 2025.
With support from leading organizations Crea and the National accessArts Centre, This is Gender 2025 calls on artists, creatives, and storytellers from across the globe to submit bold, authentic visual stories. The competition welcomes entries from all communities, particularly those often underrepresented in global narratives, including disabled individuals, women, nonbinary people, transgender and gender-diverse individuals and people from the Global South.
This year, the competition aims to be its largest yet – reaching more communities, representing even more diverse voices globally, and spotlighting untold stories from underrepresented regions and identities around the world.
Global Health 50/50 said, "What does it mean to navigate the world at the intersection of gender and disability? Disability is a profoundly gendered experience. From barriers to education and healthcare to the way public spaces are designed and accessed, the lived realities of disability are shaped by deeply entrenched gender norms and systemic biases. Yet, this vital intersection remains critically underexplored in art, media, and global conversations."
Imogen Bakelmun, curator of This is Gender, expanded. "Gender and Disability is more than a competition – it’s a platform for voices and stories that deserve global attention. By centering on gender and disability, we are challenging the world to confront its assumptions, dismantle ableist narratives, and envision futures where equity, accessibility, and inclusion are at the heart of everything we do."
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Submissions are open to individuals of all skill levels, using any visual medium – photography, digital art, painting, collage or multimedia. We especially encourage submissions from disabled artists and creators from underrepresented regions, gender identities and cultural contexts.
Artists may submit up to three works accompanied by a brief narrative, aligning with one of the following categories:
Systems: Gender and disability within healthcare, education, employment, and power structures
Environment & Space: Access and barriers in public/private spaces and visions of inclusion
Social Relations: Community, care, and the role of gender in relationships involving disability
Bodymind & Embodiment: Lived experiences of physical and sensory realities shaped by gender
World-Building: Dreaming of accessible futures free from ableism and gender inequality
In addition to a £500 (approximately $650 / AU$1,000) prize, winners will join a renowned collection of visual stories that are challenging perceptions and reshaping cultural narratives, and feature in the internationally acclaimed Global Health 50/50 Report, a publication reaching policymakers, activists, and advocates around the world
For more information and to enter, visit This Is Gender 2025.
Interested? Take a look at our guides to the best cameras for beginners, the best professional cameras, and the best cameras for portraits.
After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world.
While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features.
As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.