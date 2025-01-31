From gnat ogres to mummified aphids - here are the winners of the Royal Entomological Society's 2024 Photography Competition

This is a highly detailed stacked image of a living gnat ogre photographed in the field. A green background card was placed behind the subject to help with exposure on the tiny subject

The Royal Entomological Society (RMS) has announced the winners of its 2024 Photography Competition, unveiling a selection of amazing up-close images of fascinating insects.

The annual competition, organised by the UK’s leading insect science charity, celebrates the skill and creativity of amateur photographers, showcasing the diversity of insect life across the world. With interest in macro photography on the rise, the competition received almost a thousand entries from keen photographers from 44 countries.

The overall winner in the ’18 and over’ category is Benjamin Salb for his macro image of a gnat ogre, a species of robber fly. This tiny robber fly in the genus Holcocephala is found throughout the eastern United States.

They have characteristic wide-set eyes and get their name because their diet consists almost entirely of gnats. Ben (Instagram: @bens_small_world), from the United States, became interested in macro photography at the start of the pandemic.

Ben said: “I love photographing gnat ogres because they’re such a challenge. They’re ridiculously small and very flighty. This is my most successful attempt so far, and I am very pleased with how the detailed eyes came out.”

The ‘Under 18’ category overall winner is 17-year old German photographer Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas (Instagram: @naturefold) for his image of a large female jagged ambush bug (Phymata americana) waiting for prey on a flower head.

Alexis said: “While visiting family in Canada, one of my main target species was the jagged ambush bug. I found this one in an urban park in Montreal and was able to get a focus stack of it isolated against a black background.”

Matt Doogue, one of the competition judges and professional macro photographer comments: “We had the privilege of reviewing nearly a thousand submissions from photographers around the world, so deciding on the winning entries was never going to be an easy task.

“It’s inspiring to see so many people capturing these extraordinary and intricate glimpses of insects and celebrating their beauty and diversity. While technology can often distance us from nature, these photographs highlight how it can also bring us closer. With affordable and accessible equipment, and even smartphones now capable of impressive macro photography, it’s easier than ever to explore and marvel at the insect world.”

The 2025 RES Photography Competition is now open for entries, inviting all amateur photographers to submit their favourite images of insects To find out more and view the full gallery of winning images head to the website.

Here are a few more of my favorites.

Common water strider (Aquarius remigis) with prey (Image credit: Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas)

Runner Up - Rupert Lees

This sycamore aphid has been attacked by a parasitoid braconid wasp. Having emerged from the aphid, the wasp larva has constructed a disc-like cocoon beneath the 'mummified' body of the aphid

(Image credit: Rupert Lees)

Insect Behavior - Luke Chambers

A darter dragonfly, resting after emerging from its old skin.

(Image credit: Luke Chambers)

Insects in their Environment - Panagiotis Dalagiorgos

A backlit shot of an Iris oratoria during sunrise.

(Image credit: Panagiotis Dalagiorgos)

