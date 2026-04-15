Kite Optics launches powerful 22x stabilized binoculars that promise spotting scope detail in the palms of your hands

Kite Optics has expanded its APC Stabilized 50 ED lineup with the launch of the new APC 22x50 ED AA, a binocular that pushes handheld observation into territory normally reserved for spotting scopes.

Announced on April 7, 2026, the new model delivers a huge 22x magnification and, according to Kite Optics, is now the highest-powered stabilized binocular currently available.

Priced at $1,899 / £1,699, it is designed to give users spotting-scope-level reach in a far more portable format.

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(Image credit: Kite Optics)

What makes the APC 22x50 ED AA stand out is the promise of serious long-range detail without the usual tripod setup. At 22x magnification, this binocular moves directly into the working range of compact spotting scopes, but with the big advantage of true handheld use and binocular vision.

That means users can track moving wildlife, scan large landscapes, and maintain a more natural sense of depth, all without being tied to a tripod or limited to one-eyed viewing.

That kind of magnification would be almost impossible to use effectively without stabilization, and that is where Kite’s proprietary KT 3.0 image stabilization system comes in.

Powered by the company’s second-generation KDGS-2 gyro sensor platform, the system compensates for hand movement in real time and offers a correction angle of 2 degrees. At this level of magnification, even the smallest shake becomes exaggerated, so the stabilization is not just a bonus feature here; it is what makes the binocular practical in the field.

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Optically, the APC 22x50 ED AA is built around ED glass elements and Kite Optics’ MHR Advance+ multi-layer coatings, with the company claiming 86% light transmission. Kite says chromatic aberration is kept effectively under control across the frame, helping deliver a sharp, contrast-rich image right out to the edges.

The binocular also offers a field of view of 54m at 1000m, while the body is IPX7-rated waterproof, nitrogen-filled to prevent fogging, and built to operate in temperatures ranging from -20 to +55 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Kite Optics)

Kite has also taken a practical approach to power, with the APC 22x50 ED AA running on two standard AA batteries rather than a proprietary rechargeable system.

That makes it an especially attractive option for travel and remote use, where replacements can be picked up almost anywhere and swapped in seconds.

Add in a weight of around one kilogram and a 30-year warranty that includes the electronic stabilization system, and Kite Optics is clearly positioning this as a serious tool for birders, wildlife watchers, and outdoor observers who want spotting-scope detail without the extra bulk.