Zhiyun launches powerful pocket video light and awesome 100W light wand

Great lighting doesn't have to be heavy or mounted to a stand. Chinese brand Zhiyun is proving this with the launch of its new Fiveray F100 portable stick light, and Fiveray M40 pocket fill light, both designed for power and portability.

These lighting devices are available now and feature the company's latest stay-cool technology to prevent overheating, known as the patented and disruptive DynaVort Cooling System™ from Zhiyun.

• These are the best LED light panels (opens in new tab)

As part of the upcoming Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) these lights are currently on offer for a limited time with up to 55% off, and next month for just two days from December 7th to 8th, Zhiyun will be having a buy one get one free special offer (opens in new tab) event on both of these lights, where you can save hundreds of dollars. The F100 stick light will cost around £249/$249/AU$371, and the M40 pocket light at £99/$99/AU$147.

Zhiyun's so-called DynaVort Cooling System™ is a stay-cool technology inspired by a panel of expert physicists. The tech is said to work by raising the cooling efficiency with intelligent control, and its two-way cooling system is what prevents overheating.

The F100 stick light in use (Image credit: ZHIYUN)

(opens in new tab)

The Fiveray F100 stick light is a new professional lighting stick, the second one to be introduced in the Fiveray product range (check out our Fiveray FR100C review (opens in new tab)). It's designed for one-handed use with total control and comfort to adjust settings while providing a simplified yet powerful color rendition. It certainly looks like a lightweight and versatile pro lighting stick to use on location.

The F100 stick can reach 20,708 lux at its peak 100W maximum power and has been embedded with 5 times the amount of LED chips than others in its range, offering an ultra-bright output and illuminance.

The F100 stick light in use (Image credit: ZHIYUN)

(opens in new tab)

The integration of its 100W high power and six creative lighting effects will make this light ideal for shooting in smaller spaces without the room for a larger setup, and still allow the user to achieve creative results.

Special features of the Fiveray F100 include a one-click operation of settings such as Hue and Saturation, as well as Intensity mode via the control dial, and the professional color rendition can be increased by 47% from 2700K to 6200K, with the RGB when put into CCT Mode. As for the build of the light, the frosted casing will create a diffused and warm ambiance when desired.

The F100 stick light in use (Image credit: ZHIYUN)

(opens in new tab)

As for the Fiveray M40, this powerful pocket light can produce amazing results with its 40W maximum output and fast charging features. This ultra-bright light can reach 14000 lux and has algorithm-controlled cooling technology, as previously mentioned above. Weighing only 320g, this light is super pocket-sized and perfect for portable shooting when out and about or at a shoot on location.

176 LED chips offer great illuminance with incredible color rendition in warm and cool hues with bi-color adjustment. The pocket light is controlled by two dial wheels for accurate dimming and has 360° fill light potential when used with one of Zhiyun's gimbal stabilizers and rotational brackets.

The M40 pocket light in use (Image credit: ZHIYUN)

(opens in new tab)

Zhiyun's CEO, Yilun Liao, has shared that "we are passionate about using breakthrough innovations - whether it’s with our iconic gimbals or our new FIVERAY lighting devices - to simplify and reshape content creation. With several industry firsts under our belts including the M40’s DynaVort Cooling System™, our products offer full creative control and convenience for anyone wanting to experience and express their inner filmmaker.”

The F100 stick light in use (Image credit: ZHIYUN)

(opens in new tab)

You may also be interested in our guides to the best photography lighting kits (opens in new tab), and the best ring lights (opens in new tab), as well as the best light stands (opens in new tab)and best light meters (opens in new tab).