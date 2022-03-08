Zhiyun announces the Crane-M2S gimbal for run and gun filmmaking

Gimbal specialist Zhiyun has launched a brand new gimbal aimed at “high velocity, run-and-gun filmmakers”, with low weight and cost, advanced features and broad camera compatibility, handling everything from a smartphone to a mirrorless camera, such as a Sony A7 III with a small prime lens attached.
Despite advances in camera in-body stabilization, a gimbal is still the best way to get smooth footage while moving. A gimbal doesn’t just stabilize the camera, it smooths out fast movements when panning, tilting or walking/running with the camera.
Zhiyun already makes some of the best gimbals for filmmakers and video, is pitching the Crane-M2S between its Crane M-2 and Crane M3 models, providing more features than the Crane M-2 and a lower price than the Crane-M3.
The Crane-M2s weighs just 549g yet offers stronger motors and extended movement axes compared to the company’s existing Crane-2 model. It has a built-in 0.66-inch display for showing gimbal and camera status and offers a range of modes including Pan Follow, Follow, Lock, POV, Vortex, Go and more.
One of the key features of the Crane-M2S is its built in light with “Lumen Amplifier” for generating over 1000 lumens, and it offers five brightness settings and four color filters.
USB PD fast charging up to 12W is supported via USB-C connector, and Zhiyun says full it can be fully charged in just 100 minutes – and will then have a run-time of up to 10 hours. What’s more, if you connect a compatible camera via USB-C (for direct shutter control), the Crane M-2S can supply up to 5V/1A of power to the camera, extending its battery life.
The M-2S also has the quick release technology from Zhiyun’s flagship gimbals, with dual safety locks.
The Crane M-2S is available on its own for $269/£259 (about AU$369) from the Zhiyun store and Amazon, or as a Combo pack for USD$349/£329 (about AU$479), which includes a custom bag.
