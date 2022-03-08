Zhiyun announces the Crane-M2S gimbal for run and gun filmmaking

Gimbal specialist Zhiyun has launched a brand new gimbal aimed at “high velocity, run-and-gun filmmakers”, with low weight and cost, advanced features and broad camera compatibility, handling everything from a smartphone to a mirrorless camera, such as a Sony A7 III with a small prime lens attached.

Despite advances in camera in-body stabilization, a gimbal is still the best way to get smooth footage while moving. A gimbal doesn’t just stabilize the camera, it smooths out fast movements when panning, tilting or walking/running with the camera.

Zhiyun already makes some of the best gimbals for filmmakers and video, is pitching the Crane-M2S between its Crane M-2 and Crane M3 models, providing more features than the Crane M-2 and a lower price than the Crane-M3.

The Crane-M2s weighs just 549g yet offers stronger motors and extended movement axes compared to the company’s existing Crane-2 model. It has a built-in 0.66-inch display for showing gimbal and camera status and offers a range of modes including Pan Follow, Follow, Lock, POV, Vortex, Go and more.

One of the key features of the Crane-M2S is its built in light with “Lumen Amplifier” for generating over 1000 lumens, and it offers five brightness settings and four color filters.

The Zhiyun Crane-M2S is designed for everything from smartphones and action cams to lightweight mirrorless systems. It even has its own built in video light! (Image credit: Zhiyun)

USB PD fast charging up to 12W is supported via USB-C connector, and Zhiyun says full it can be fully charged in just 100 minutes – and will then have a run-time of up to 10 hours. What’s more, if you connect a compatible camera via USB-C (for direct shutter control), the Crane M-2S can supply up to 5V/1A of power to the camera, extending its battery life.

The M-2S also has the quick release technology from Zhiyun’s flagship gimbals, with dual safety locks.

The Crane M-2S is available on its own for $269/£259 (about AU$369) from the Zhiyun store and Amazon, or as a Combo pack for USD$349/£329 (about AU$479), which includes a custom bag.

