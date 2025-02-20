DJI's new RS4 Mini gimbal does something you definitely wouldn't expect...

DJI has just announced the new RS 4 Mini gimbal, the lightest of the Ronin series of gimbals at 890g (under 2 pounds) and capable of capable of carrying a camera of up to 2kg (4.4 pounds).

Interestingly, though, that isn't the only striking thing about this version of the three-axis, which has a host of upgrades over the RS 3 Mini. These are designed to accelerate the workflow with an AI tracking module and the option of acting as a gimbal for a smartphone as well as a camera.

(Image credit: DJI)

DJI is calling this a "next-gen design for a more efficient workflow" and, having personally used the RS 3 Mini I can understand the significance of the upgrades on offer here. The manual locks for each axis were time consuming and cumbersome compared to the auto-locks.

The designers have also investigated a survey in which 20% of users indicated they'd prefer it if the gimbal could pack flatter for storage.

While the RS 4 Mini retains the built-in battery design (unlike the RS 4 and RS 4 Pro, which have detachable batteries) this new version – built from aluminum alloy with Teflon™️ interlayers – offers much of the same functionality as its siblings.

Camera and lens control are available via Bluetooth for zoom and shutter, or a wired shutter connection can be used.

Quick Release for the tracking module – new magnetic mount makes the tracking module easier to attach (DJI reckon just one second).

– new magnetic mount makes the tracking module easier to attach (DJI reckon just one second). Better battery life than RS 3 Mini – DJI say up to 13 hours (though of coure this depends on balancing etc.

– DJI say up to 13 hours (though of coure this depends on balancing etc. Auto-locking mechanism for each axis – switch it on, it unlocks, switch it off, it locks.

– switch it on, it unlocks, switch it off, it locks. Phones and Cameras – though it might be overkill for a phone, you can use this gimbal for it.

DJI's Ferdinand Wolf said: "We have rounded out this generation of stabilizers to cater to every level of creator, from professional filmmakers to independent commercial videographers and content creators."

That approach, then, is no doubt why a phone accessory is an option!

The RS 4 Mini is priced at $369 / £339 / AU$539, which includes the gimbal, quick-release plate, and the mini tripod. The RS 4 Mini Combo $459 / £419 / AU$659. The Combo includes the AI tracking module and the Briefcase Handle.

Me testing the RS 4 Mini for our upcoming review (Image credit: Future)

As this news comes out, I've already got the RS 4 Mini and am working on the review, but you can check our guide to the best camera gimbals for mirrorless and DSLR cameras. If you're only looking at phones, perhaps consider the new Osmo Mobile 7 launched a couple of days ago!