Your photos could win prizes! Show off your best "Summer in the City" shots

Ever entered a photo contest? Your best "Summer in the City" shots could win you prizes and even be exhibited at The Photography Show!
(Image credit: Future)
If you're anything like me, you took a bunch of sizzling shots over the summer. Maybe they got a lot of love on Instagram, or maybe they're still sitting on your memory card… but they could win you some epic photo prizes, and even get you exhibited at a trade show!
Enter your best shots for the chance to win fantastic prizes, including Cewe vouchers, personalized wall art, a one-year subscription to our sister publication, Digital Camera Magazine, and the opportunity to have your photography exhibited on the Cewe stand at internationally-attended Photography and Video Show in London next March.
On top of that, you can also also enter your image into the Cewe Photo Award – the world's largest free photography competition, which features over 1,000 prizes worth $279,000 / £209,000 / AU$410,000.
It's time to get your pictures seen by a global photographic audience, and have your work receive the recognition – and perhaps the reward – it deserves.
The images will be judged by a panel of experts from both Digital Camera World and Cewe, including judges from major photo competitions, and we can't wait to see your hottest shots of the summer.
Maybe it's a summery street portrait, a sunset shining over a skyline of skyscrapers, a daring drone shot, an epic narrative image from your last vacation, food photography of a delicious dish melting in the heat… however you interpret the 'Summer in the City' theme, we want to see it!
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.