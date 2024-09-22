Your photos could win prizes! Show off your best "Summer in the City" shots

If you're anything like me, you took a bunch of sizzling shots over the summer. Maybe they got a lot of love on Instagram, or maybe they're still sitting on your memory card… but they could win you some epic photo prizes, and even get you exhibited at a trade show!

Digital Camera World and Cewe – Europe's number one photo company, trusted for printing and award-winning photobooks since 1961 – have teamed up to run a red-hot Summer in the City photography competition.

Enter your best shots for the chance to win fantastic prizes, including Cewe vouchers, personalized wall art, a one-year subscription to our sister publication, Digital Camera Magazine, and the opportunity to have your photography exhibited on the Cewe stand at internationally-attended Photography and Video Show in London next March.

On top of that, you can also also enter your image into the Cewe Photo Award – the world's largest free photography competition, which features over 1,000 prizes worth $279,000 / £209,000 / AU$410,000.

It's time to get your pictures seen by a global photographic audience, and have your work receive the recognition – and perhaps the reward – it deserves.

The images will be judged by a panel of experts from both Digital Camera World and Cewe, including judges from major photo competitions, and we can't wait to see your hottest shots of the summer.

Maybe it's a summery street portrait, a sunset shining over a skyline of skyscrapers, a daring drone shot, an epic narrative image from your last vacation, food photography of a delicious dish melting in the heat… however you interpret the 'Summer in the City' theme, we want to see it!

To enter the contest, and for all the relevant details, head over to the competition page on the Cewe website. Good luck!

