Your Digital Camera 242 download

(Image credit: Future)

The virtual disc for Digital Camera 242 includes 55 minutes of video training; 21 creative Photoshop Actions to any photo a new look with a single click; ; a 252-page Buyer's Guide PDF; and start files for selected tutorials.

Download the disc for Digital Camera 242

(If the download doesn't start, right-click on the link and select Save Link As)

101 Dream Travel Locations ebook: This issue's ebook is offered as a separate download: click the link below to request your download, which will be sent to you via email.

Claim your free 101 Dream Travel Locations ebook

This download has been compressed to make it quicker to download. After downloading it, double-click to decompress it. If your computer doesn't have unzipping software, download 7-Zip, which is a free tool designed for this job.

The virtual disc is formatted in a special way so that it mounts on your computer Desktop in the same way as a physical CD or DVD. You should just be able to double-click the ISO file inside the folder, but instructions are provided if this doesn't work.