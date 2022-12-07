You could own a camera used to film the World Cup!

With the World Cup well and truly underway, football fans all over the world have spent hours already watching games. Whether viewed at home, in the pub, or on a big screen in a makeshift venue, all the footage from the world cup is filmed on professional video cameras such as the Sony FX6 (opens in new tab)and Sony Z750 – many of which will be sold off at a bargain price after the global event through ES Broadcast (a partner supplying kit to the broadcast industry).

If you’re already in the market for one of the best 4K cameras for video (opens in new tab) or best cinema cameras (opens in new tab), it might be a good idea to wait til January 2023 when many of the cameras used at the football World Cup in Qatar will be up for sale. As well as the cameras mentioned above, there will also be a range of Sony lenses, Canon broadcast lenses, Sachtler & Vocas grips, DJI Ronin gimbals and Sennheiser wireless audio systems.

Although prices vary massively from item to item, from what we’ve seen so far you can make some pretty worthwhile savings. For example, you could pick up a Sony 50mm f/1.2 GM lens (opens in new tab) for £1,499 ex VAT {usually £2,100) or a Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 GM lens (opens in new tab) for £999 excluding VAT (usually £1,400).

Not only can you bag yourself a bargain but you will also have bragging rights about the history of your kit. Perhaps it could be the camera that catches England’s winning goal (we can all live in hope) or the lens that recorded nail-biting penalty shootouts in the semi-finals. Either way, you can be sure it would have been involved in the action.

It might be worth setting a reminder about the sale now. With Christmas and the New Year to get through first, buying a camera might not be the first thing you think about in January. However, when it comes to January sales, this is one of the ones to be excited about.

Today's best sony fx6 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $5,998 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $6,998 (opens in new tab) $5,998 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $5,999.99 (opens in new tab) Preorder (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Check out the best video tripods are super sturdy and will help you shoot smooth, professional-looking videos.