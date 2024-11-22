You can save up to 50% off DxO's ENTIRE photo-editing suite, including PhotoLab 8 and Nik Collection 7

You can save up to 50% on DXO Labs' image-editing software this Black Friday

The best Black Friday camera deals might take center stage, but the annual event is the prime time to search out stellar deals when it comes to the best photo editing software. One of the biggest photo-editing developers is, of course, DxO Labs. The Paris-based software company is known for its suite of photo editing applications, including RAW image editor, Photo Labs, and the legendary Nik Collection.

I’m personally a big fan of the Nik Collection’s Silver Efex plugin, which quite simply boasts one of the best black-and-white converters in the business. DxO Labs certainly hasn’t pulled any punches when it comes to Black Friday, with up to 50% off its entire editing portfolio. So, if you’re interested in picking up some quality photo editing software that you can buy outright (no subscriptions) check out the list of deals I've compiled below...

DxO PhotoLab 8: was $229/£209 now $179.99/£164.99 at DxO

SAVE $49/£44 DxO’s RAW processing suite boasts some of the most advanced denoise and lens correction tools in the business, while providing all the tonal adjustment options you’d expect from pro-grade photo editing software.

Nik Collection 7: was $159/£145 now $109.99/£99.99 at DxO

SAVE $49/£45 Enhance Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop, Affinity Photo, and DxO PhotoLab with these seven powerful plugins, or use them stand-alone. If you're into black-and-white photography, I personally think the highly coveted Nik Silver Efex is worth the price of admission alone!

DxO ViewPoint 5: was $109/£99 now $89.99/£79.99 at DxO

SAVE $19/£19 This brand-new software from DxO is built to enhance compositions by altering perspective. Correct barrel distortion, amend converging lines, warp any part of a photo, and even create a tilt-shift effect.

DxO PureRAW 4: was $119/£109 now $89.99/£79.99 at DxO

SAVE $29/£29 Unhappy with the performance of your lenses? DxO PureRAW 4 is used to enhance RAW files by fixing all manner of optical anomalies such as chromatic aberration, noise, vignetting, lens softness and more.

DxO FilmPack 7: was $139/£129 now $69.99/£64.99 at DxO

SAVE $69/£64 Do you miss the character of vintage film cameras but don’t want the cost or hassle of developing film? DxO FilmPack 7 is built to faithfully recreate real film stock, while also featuring tools to add effects such as grain and light leaks, to further enhance the film-era authenticity.

DxO Labs' extensive photo-editing software suite features everything you need to turn out beautiful-looking edits. From adding advanced lens corrections in DxO PureRAW 4, fixing perspective-based distortions in DxO ViewPoint 5, making use of Nik Collection 7's hugely popular Silver Efex plugin, performing standard tonal edits via the incredibly powerful DxO PhotoLab 8, and converting digital images into realistic, film-era photos with DxO FilmPack 7.

Without a doubt, DxO PhotoLab 8's powerful tonal feature set and Nik Collection 7's quality, seven-strong roster of plugins are highlights, earning five stars in their respective Digital Camera World reviews. If you're looking to complement your Adobe Creative Cloud license or find a suitable alternative, DxO Labs software comes highly recommended.