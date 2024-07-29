You can now take your Leica M6 underwater – if you're one of 26 to get a housing

Dive into a new world with this new Leica M6 Classic and M6 TTL underwater housing – but there are only 26 worldwide!

Underwater photography has been a thing of pure beauty for many years and while some of us might be used to using underwater housings for the likes of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, or you used one for your best DSLR back in the day – but have you ever thought of popping your best Leica camera into one and hitting the open waves?

I thought not, but now thanks to the masterminds at SUB13 the company has announced is it developing 26 underwater housings, divided into 13 housings for the Leica M6 and another 13 housings for the Leica M6 TTL.

