You can now take your Leica M6 underwater – if you're one of 26 to get a housing

Dive into a new world with this new Leica M6 Classic and M6 TTL underwater housing – but there are only 26 worldwide!
(Image credit: SUB13)
Underwater photography has been a thing of pure beauty for many years and while some of us might be used to using underwater housings for the likes of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, or you used one for your best DSLR back in the day – but have you ever thought of popping your best Leica camera into one and hitting the open waves?
I thought not, but now thanks to the masterminds at SUB13 the company has announced is it developing 26 underwater housings, divided into 13 housings for the Leica M6 and another 13 housings for the Leica M6 TTL.
This sounds bonkers to me as a Leica user, and I'm sure there are many better solutions for 35mm analog users to capture everything under the sea than plunging in with your prized Leica M6 – but each to their own!
Each unit will feature a fully functional film advance lever crafted from titanium. This intricate internal actuator is positioned behind a curved viewing window made of sapphire glass, allowing owners to observe the complete motion of their film advance. The housing’s lever is precisely designed to mirror the radius of the viewing window below, seamlessly blending form and function.
The units are rated to a depth of 313 feet (95m) and include a fully functional frame counter viewing window, manual aperture control, and an aperture viewing window with 2x magnification sapphire glass cyclops, as well as manual focus control.
One port accommodates seven different Leica M lenses, while each unit is machined from a single piece of 6061 aluminum, with all hardware made of solid titanium that is sandblasted, hand-polished, and PVD-coated.
This is a limited production run of just 26 housings designed for 13 M6 Classics and 13 M6 TTL units available, while as a special feature, the Leica M7 can also fit into the M6 TTL housing – costings are yet to be confirmed and I have reached out to SUB13 for comment.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Prototype One is currently in testing, with an expected release in October 2024.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.