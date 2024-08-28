Wyze's new bird feeder camera has special "monocle" for better focus

Offering an alternative to generic bird feeder camera adapters, Wyze admit they can't stop squirrels (yet), but they can sharpen focus...

Smart camera company Wyze has introduced a Wyze Bird Feeder housing for their cameras, and they've included a special monocle! The Wyze Bird Feeder has five mounting options the option of a solar panel to keep the camera topped up for longer and a lens adapter for sharper focus.

Wyze describes the housing as providing "birdwatching on easy mode," and it features a strong design with a hopper around the camera mount and tray for bird seed, which, they say, is designed to attract a variety of birds.

