World-first: Suzuki is developing an integrated rear-view motorbike camera

It's essential for motorcycle riders to be aware of what's behind them, and Suzuki is making that easier

Suzuki motorbike rear view camera system
(Image credit: Suzuki / Tokai Rika)

New cars today are crammed with cameras covering every possible angle and blind spot around the vehicle, but motorbikes far less so. The theory being that with no bodyshell and roof pillars restricting your view like in a car, the motorcyclist's vision is far less obstructed than the car driver's.

However, it's still vital to check behind you when manoeuvring on a bike, and to help with this Suzuki is developing a rear-view camera system for use on motorbikes. Rear-view dashcam devices can already be found from aftermarket accessory manufacturers, but Suzuki's implementation marks the first time a mainstream motorbike manufacturer has designed an integrated camera system for use in its bikes.

