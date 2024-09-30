Winning images showcase the power of shapes in photography

Shapes are the simplest of forms however, they are strong compositional tools that can inform or guide the viewer through the scene, and it takes real skill to use them effectively. Such skill was on display in the recent AAP Magazine competition – Shapes.

AAP (All About Photo) Magazine ran a competition for its 42nd issue, exploring shapes as a crucial element of visual storytelling and composition. The publication selected 25 winners, each featured in the newest issue, showcasing exceptional contemporary photography across a range of genres, from portrait and documentary to architecture and fine art.

First place and overall winner was Sander Vos, a photographer from The Netherlands, for his project titled Interpolation.

Describing his project, Vos says, "Interpolation Creates surreal worlds that challenge our visual perception. It's not documenting reality as captured directly from the camera but using photography to deconstruct and ultimately, to create new realities through layering and image manipulation. A fragment of a face and a shard of a geometric pattern merge into one. Together, they become the building blocks for a newly constructed world. One that evokes a sense of nostalgia for a dreamlike future".

White Fang (Image credit: Bence Mate)

Second place went to Bence Mate from Hungary for his image titled White Fang from his series Dark is the Night. The image depicts a leopard baring its teeth to fend off a pack of hyenas from approaching on its wildebeest carcass. Despite its fearsome efforts, it was eventually chased up a nearby tree losing its prey.

Third place went to Jakub Wencek from Poland, for his image The Black Hole, from his series Frozen Ponds in the Barycz Valley.

Each of the top three winners will receive a prize of $1,000 in addition to being published in the new edition of AAP Magazine.

The Black Hole (Image credit: Jakub Wencek)

AAP Magazine states, "This year, we proudly present 25 exceptional photographers whose work embodies the diverse and creative interpretations of shape. Hailing from 14 different countries across 4 continents, their photographs span a wide range of styles, including architecture, landscape, street, still life and abstraction. Each artist brings a unique perspective and technique, demonstrating the endless possibilities that arise when composition and form take center stage".

The full list of 25 winners along with their selected images can be found on the AAP website. The selected images are examples of how capturing the form of simple things, perhaps everyday scenes that are passed without notice every day, if captured correctly, can transform them into a powerful piece of art.

One of the Merit Award winning images titled – 16 (Image credit: Vanias Xydas)

