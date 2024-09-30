Winning images showcase the power of shapes in photography

AAP announces the winners of its Issue 42 photographic competition

AAP Magazine Shapes Winners
Interpolation (Image credit: Sander Vos)

Shapes are the simplest of forms however, they are strong compositional tools that can inform or guide the viewer through the scene, and it takes real skill to use them effectively. Such skill was on display in the recent AAP Magazine competition – Shapes.

AAP (All About Photo) Magazine ran a competition for its 42nd issue, exploring shapes as a crucial element of visual storytelling and composition. The publication selected 25 winners, each featured in the newest issue, showcasing exceptional contemporary photography across a range of genres, from portrait and documentary to architecture and fine art.

Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

