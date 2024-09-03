While the iPhone is getting more buttons, Xiaomi might get rid of them with its new "buttonless" phone

A flagship camera phone with no buttons? Info is thin on the ground at this stage, but Xiaomi could be doing the opposite of Apple

The hotly anticipated new iPhone 16 range dropping this month is rumored to include a new dedicated ‘capture button’, allegedly working like the shutter release on a traditional camera. 

Chinese camera phone manufacturer Xiaomi, however, is apparently going in the opposite direction and removing all the buttons on its new phone, tipped to arrive in the first half of next year. 

