Watch hilarious moment a "pest" bird photobombs New Zealand traffic camera

It’s impossible to predict what will go viral from week to week, but right now, a bird in New Zealand has become the latest internet sensation after making a cameo on a traffic camera.

The black and yellow myna bird was caught on camera by the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi which then shared the footage on its Facebook page.

In the footage, the bird lands in front of the camera and appears to aggressively shout at the camera, then at the Auckland traffic, before flying off, and then returning for more.

In what one can only imagine was a rare bit of fun in the traffic office, the NZTA couldn’t help putting a play on words in their Facebook caption.

“Wishing a great week ahead to everyone except this bird brain that needs to myna its own business.

“The myna bird is a pest in New Zealand – it’s aggressive towards our native birds, destroying their nests, eating native fruit, and taking over other birds’ territory, so this definitely wasn't a welcome cameo on our cameras.

The post received over 4,500 likes, a record for the page.

Myna birds can mimic the human voice, and were introduced to New Zealand in the 1860s and by the mid 20th century they had spread across the North Island and disrupted local ecosystems, and they are now considered an invasive species.

They are native to Asia, where they are often kept as pets.

According to Auckland Council:

“Outcompetes native birds for food, territory and nesting cavities, may attack other bird's nests. Can eat native fruit without dispersing seed and preys on vulnerable invertebrates. May transmit parasites and diseases to humans and other animals.”

