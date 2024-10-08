Wanna be a vlogger? My favorite vlogging camera just hit its lowest EVER price!

By
published

Canon's quirky content creation camera just hit its lowest ever price – and I love vlogging with it, especially at just £239!

A pair of hands, each holding a Canon PowerShot V10 camera, against a grey background
(Image credit: Canon)

If you've been thinking about vlogging or content creation, this Amazon Prime Big Deal is for you! 

My favorite vlogging camera just hit its lowest ever price: the Canon PowerShot V10 is just £239, a whopping £190 off its £429 retail price! 

Canon PowerShot V10 Starter Kit (black) | was £429.99 | now £239 SAVE £190.99 at Amazon

Canon PowerShot V10 Starter Kit (black) | was £429.99 | now £239
SAVE £190.99 at Amazon Truly pocketable (the same size as a pack of cigarettes) and ridiculously easy to use! Just hold the V10 in your hand or fold out the built-in stand, then hit the record button and start shooting in fantastic FullHD or 4K quality with image stabilization and face detection. 

