Wanna be a vlogger? My favorite vlogging camera just hit its lowest EVER price!

If you've been thinking about vlogging or content creation, this Amazon Prime Big Deal is for you!

My favorite vlogging camera just hit its lowest ever price: the Canon PowerShot V10 is just £239, a whopping £190 off its £429 retail price!

Canon PowerShot V10 Starter Kit (black) | was £429.99 | now £239

SAVE £190.99 at Amazon Truly pocketable (the same size as a pack of cigarettes) and ridiculously easy to use! Just hold the V10 in your hand or fold out the built-in stand, then hit the record button and start shooting in fantastic FullHD or 4K quality with image stabilization and face detection.

Canon PowerShot V10 Starter Kit (silver) | was £429.99 | now £279

SAVE £150.99 at Amazon A sleek silver finish but the same cool little camera. It comes with fluffy wind mufflers for clean audio recording, and has a 180° tilting touchscreen for easy interaction and perfect framing every time. It takes great quality photographs, too!

The problem with most vlogging cameras is that they're complicated to use and time-consuming to set up, between picking the right lens, selecting the right settings, tuning your audio and choosing the correct codec. On top of that, they're just normal cameras with video specs – they're really not ergonomically designed for vlogging!

This is why I love the Canon PowerShot V10 (review). It's as easy to use as your phone, but offers superior image quality and is tailor-made for video and vlogging – from the tilting touchscreen to the built-in stand to the single big red record button on the front. It really couldn't be easier!

Use the stand to set up the camera anywhere you are (no more propping your phone up on random objects!) or take advantage of the image stabilization if you want to walk and talk.

Shoot crisp 4K or FullHD video with great sound quality, and you can even livestream to your audience. And if you want to take photos for your thumbnails or Instagram feed, the 20.1MP sensor also takes great stills.

This Starter Kit includes a pair of microphone wind mufflers, to protect your sound quality when it's windy, as well as a lens cap, SmallRig camera cage to mount accessories or use a tripod, wrist strap, carry case and a 64GB memory card – everything you need to get shooting right away!

