Wacom announces all-new Wacom One range of drawing tablets

Editing images with a pen and tablet is one of the easiest and fastest ways to edit, and is a setup used across a lot of professional studios around the world.

Wacom is a company that pioneered drawing tablets and digital pen technology and is today announcing a brand new lineup of pen tablets in its new Wacom One product lineup. The lineup will consist of four new tablets, as well as a brand new customizable pen that will be available in 7 color combinations to suit your style. The new pen features a total of two customizable side switches, and the shared Wacom UD pen technology allows the pen to be used across the entire Wacom series.

The Wacom One product line is comprised of the Wacom One S and Wacom One M pen tablets, these are both more traditional pen tablets that connect to a separate display and work as an input device.

The other two tablets are the Wacom One 12 and Wacom One 13 touch pen displays, these tablets both have built-in displays that can be drawn directly on. The Wacom One 13 Touch is also Wacom's first display in its class with 10-finger multi-point touch, which offers an entirely new way to interact with the display.

The Wacom One 12 and Wacom One 13 Touch displays feature 11.6” and 13.3” glass screens respectively, these screens both have a 1920x1080 Full HD resolution with 99% sRGB for accurate color reproduction. The screens also feature a low parallax through the optical bonding of the displays for more control and precision. The Wacom One S and M are the first entry-level pen tablets with 4K pressure sensitivity that supports tilt for calligraphy effects.

The Wacom One pen tablets are not held back by your choice of hardware, with wide compatibility, the tablets and pens can be used with Windows, macOS, Android, and ChromeOS. There is also no complicated setup with the tablets offering simple plug-and-play via a single USB-C cable connection. The new tablets will also ensure compatibility with Wacom-enabled pens from third-party brands including Staedtler (Wacom One displays only), LAMY, or Dr. Grip.

The Wacom One product family will be available this August. The Wacom One prices will start from $499.95 / £484.99 for the Wacom One 13 touch pen display, the Wacom One 12 pen display from $299.95 / £293.99, the Wacom One M pen tablet from $109.95 / £106.99, and the Wacom One S pen tablet from $59.95 / £55.99.

