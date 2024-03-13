Vanguard Veo City camera bags to debut at The Photography & Video Show

Vanguard’s new Veo City camera bags adopt the style and design of its existing City Cross Body bags, but are designed for larger mirrorless and DSLR camera systems. They come in backpack and shoulder bag designs and include a removable tech pouch.

There’s a choice of colors and capacities too. The Veo City shoulder bags are available in 7 and 10-liter capacities in either light gray or navy blue, while the Veo City backpacks are in 12, 16 and 21-liter sizes in the same light gray or navy blue colors.

It's always good to see and try camera bags for real before deciding, and visitors to the UK's The Photography and Video Show at the Birmingham NEC March 16-19 can see these new bags at their first public showing.

(Image credit: Vanguard)

Vanguard Veo City S shoulder bags

The smaller 7-liter Veo City S bag holds a mirrorless camera or a small DSLR body with two additional lenses and an 11-inch tablet, with the ability to carry a tripod below, while the 10-liter version can hold a DSLR with four additional lenses and a 13-inch laptop.

Both bags come with a fitted accessories pouch for storing memory cards, cables and other accessories, and these can be detached to be used separately for small items like passports and phones.

The top flap incorporates a pocket for valuables, and there’s a ‘non-slip’ shoulder strap with a detachable cross-body strap for extra stability on the move. This can also be used as the shoulder strap for the accessories pouch.

(Image credit: Vanguard)

Vanguard Veo City B backpacks

The City B backpacks come in three sizes of 12, 16 and 21 liters. The 12 liter model can hold a mirrorless camera or smaller DSLR with up to four lenses and an 11-inch tablet. It has a top pocket for valuables, multiple additional pockets and a detachable accessories pouch plus the ability to attach a tripod.

The largest 21-liter version can hold a pro DSLR with up to four lenses, including a 70-200mm f/2.8, and a 16-inch laptop. Like the Veo City S shoulder bags, the backpacks come with a detachable accessories pouch that can be used with an included dual-purpose strap.

Vanguard Veo City S and City B prices

The Veo City S30 7-liter bag will cost £149.99 (about $192 / AU$290) and the Veo City S36 10-liter bag will cost £169.99 (about $217 / AU$329). The Veo City B37 12-liter backpack will be £179.99 (about $230 / AU$348), the 16-liter B42 backpack will be £199.99 (about $256 / AU$387) and the 21-liter B46 will be £219.99 (about $281 / AU$423).