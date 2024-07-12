Ugliest dog photo contest winner stars in Deadpool & Wolverine movie

By
published

Deadpool meets Dogpool! Winner of UK's Ugliest Dog photo contest stars in latest Marvel movie with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds

Clip of Peggy, winner of UK's Ugliest Dog photo contest, licking Deadpool's face in front of an explosion while Wolverine looks on, in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Peggy, the dog who shot to fame after winning a photography contest for ugly dogs, is one of the stars of the new Marvel mutant movie Deadpool & Wolverine

Last year we reported on the UK's Ugliest Dog photo competition run by Parrot Print. This week, Peggy – a four-year-old Pug Chinese Crested Mix from East Yorkshire, England – walked the red carpet with stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman ahead of the movie's opening on July 26. 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

