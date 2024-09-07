TTArtisan launches budget dot sight attachment for wildlife photographers

This can mean that tracking the subject through the viewfinder can be challenging and often leads to more hunting around when it disappears from the frame. Dot Sights provide a wider viewfinder with a retical that stays locked onto your subject for easier maneuverability.
The TTArtisan Dot Sight can be attached via a camera's hot shoe, although there's not electrical contact as it has a cold shoe mount. It measures just 4.9cm when closed and 6.9cm when open with the viewfinder expanded, and weighs just 73g.
The sight can be popped open via a sliding mechanism on the rear, raising it above the lens and enabling an unobstructed line of sight. The sight then presents an option for a green or red reticle.
In addition, the reticle offers five levels of brightness adjustment for refined optimal brightness when shooting in lowlight.
The TTArtisan Dot Sight is on sale now for around $69 / £59.
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.