TTArtisan launches budget dot sight attachment for wildlife photographers

TTArtisan has just launched a new dot-sight to aid in the tracking and capture of subjects when using a long telephoto lens.

The best lenses for sports photography and wildlife photography are both typically longer telephoto lenses that enable the photographer to get as close to the subject as possible while standing at a safe distance.

This can mean that tracking the subject through the viewfinder can be challenging and often leads to more hunting around when it disappears from the frame. Dot Sights provide a wider viewfinder with a retical that stays locked onto your subject for easier maneuverability.

(Image credit: TTArtisan)

The TTArtisan Dot Sight can be attached via a camera's hot shoe, although there's not electrical contact as it has a cold shoe mount. It measures just 4.9cm when closed and 6.9cm when open with the viewfinder expanded, and weighs just 73g.

The sight can be popped open via a sliding mechanism on the rear, raising it above the lens and enabling an unobstructed line of sight. The sight then presents an option for a green or red reticle.

In addition, the reticle offers five levels of brightness adjustment for refined optimal brightness when shooting in lowlight.

The TTArtisan Dot Sight is on sale now for around $69 / £59.

