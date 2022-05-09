See a Harry Potter star in VR! Tom Felton stars in explosive new experience as Guy Fawkes

London's hottest new tourist attraction blends exciting virtual reality with live immersive theatre in The Gunpowder Plot. Witness Slytherin's favorite Draco Malfoy actor, Tom Felton, like never before as he portrays Guy Fawkes in the captivating VR elements that make up this immersive theatre project.

Live actors and the latest in digital technology are integrated with multi-sensory special effects, that will transport the audience back to 1605, playing an ever-active role in one of the most interesting conspiracy stories in British history.

This otherworldly attraction provides its guests with a mission: go undercover, infiltrate the plotters and become part of history. The Gunpowder Plot features Intricate and large-scale walk-around locations, complemented by first-class actors performing live at every stage. A cast of over 50 digital actors alongside 20 live actors blends with intent to create a truly hybrid theatrical experience for audiences.

Advanced virtual reality technology and projection mapping are used by professionals to transform the theatre space, with additional multi-sensory SFX and ambisonics designed to immerse guests even further into a 1605 Britain.

Tom Felton with production team (Image credit: Mark Dawson Photography / The Gunpowder Plot )

This multi-sensory adventure is written by Olivier nominee and BAFTA nominated writer, Danny Robins, with creative direction by stage director and multi BAFTA award-nominated games performance director, Hannah Price, also the Creative Director at Layered Reality and founder of Theatre Uncut.

“We want it to feel like somebody made a movie version of the Gunpowder Plot and it came to life around you and exploded in your face with bits of Jacobean London flying at you,” shares Danny Robins. “This is a story about activism. It’s about trying to change the world but then realising that you’re doing it the wrong way.”

Image 1 of 4 Tom Felton as Guy Fawkes (Image credit: Mark Dawson Photography / The Gunpowder Plot ) Image 2 of 4 Tom Felton as Guy Fawkes (Image credit: Mark Dawson Photography / The Gunpowder Plot ) Image 3 of 4 Tom Felton as Guy Fawkes makeup (Image credit: Mark Dawson Photography / The Gunpowder Plot ) Image 4 of 4 Tom Felton as Guy Fawkes (Image credit: Mark Dawson Photography / The Gunpowder Plot )

Additional layers of this production make use of physical sensations such as temperature, scent, taste, touch and sound - intended to wow the audiences with an unparalleled sense of immersion into a time long before we existed. Guests will interact with Guy Fawkes (Tom Felton) inside virtual reality, as they infiltrate the plotter’s company and learn of the conspiracy against the Houses of Parliament.

Speaking of the role and attraction, Felton said “I’m very excited to be playing a character so famous (and infamous!) for being at the centre of the most famous conspiracy plot in UK history.

Guy Fawkes is a fascinating character with a complex history and with passionate advocates and detractors then and now. To be able to bring the character to life through Virtual Reality, and to allow him to interact with audiences in a way that has never been done before, is thrilling.”

The digital actors also featuring in this project include Gary Beadle as Edmund, Taqi Nazeer as King James, Michelle Asante as Alice, Nicholas Boulton as a Victorian Labourer, Ruth Gibson as a 1940s mother, Pieter Lawman as Priest Hunter, Jessica Preddy as Queen Anne, Sam Stafford as a Night Watchman, Kiruna Stamell as a shopper and Ash Rizi as Jack.

Figment Productions are the digital media production company behind the VR segments of this project, having created an impressive array of attractions for major theme parks including the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, the Black Mirror Labyrinth hosted at Thorpe Park, the Lego Race VR Coaster at Legoland, the Kraken Unleashed VR Roller Coaster at Seaworld, Galactica VR ride at Alton Towers as well as Derren Brown's Ghost Train immersive attraction.

(Image credit: Mark Dawson Photography / The Gunpowder Plot )

“We cannot wait to share this groundbreaking production with an audience. Incredibly realistic sets you can step onto and run your hands across. Cutting edge VR that puts our audience in the heart of London in one of its most volatile moments." Shares director Price, "Layered levels of immersion so everything you see, feel, touch, and even smell takes you further into the story. Add live actors and a brilliant script and our audience will have an experience like no other.”

Tom Felton as Guy Fawkes (Image credit: Mark Dawson Photography / The Gunpowder Plot )

So, it's pretty safe to say we can expect The Gunpowder Plot to blow our socks off with such a high-class production team, creative directors and talented actors behind it. The attraction is located in a purpose-designed immersive theatre space that was last accessible to the public two decades ago.

The Gunpowder Plot experience has been created in collaboration with Historic Royal Palaces, which cares for the Tower of London, and will be open officially to the public as of 20 May 2022.

Tickets can be purchased now starting from as low as £45 ($55 / AU$80 approximately).

Tom Felton as Guy Fawkes (Image credit: Mark Dawson Photography / The Gunpowder Plot )

