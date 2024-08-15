The RPS launches new OPEN CALL to celebrate World Photography Day 2024

World Photography Day (August 19) is fast approaching, and to celebrate, The Royal Photographic Society (RPS) has launched an open call inviting photographers from around the world to submit photographs for a chance to be featured across its platforms.

The RPS is no doubt one of the most prestigious photography institutions in the world and cultivates a large community of like-minded photography lovers. In addition, it showcases some of the world's leading photographers and contemporary works, and calls are now open which could see your work featured among them.

The open call aptly named Open Call: World Photography Day 2024 is open for entries now and asks for submissions that capture your 'entire day' in a series of photographs. This is a fantastic idea for a theme as it will no doubt generate a diverse range of images taken from all over the world, and from all different types of people.

Not one person's day is the same and images can include anything from home life, the commute to work, or portraits of the people you saw that day – the possibilities are endless!

The RPS open call reads: "We're excited to offer you an incredible opportunity to showcase your photography in celebration of World Photography Day 2024. This year's theme, 'An Entire Day', invites you to capture the many diverse aspects of life around the world within a single day".

Selected photographers will have their works shared either on the RPS social media platforms, on its website, or both. This is a great opportunity for your work to be shared among thousands of photography enthusiasts and even in front of some industry professionals.

For the chance to be featured submissions should be sent to imagesubmission@rps.org and each must include up to 3 images (all images must be jpegs, no larger than 1000 pixels on the longest side and a maximum of 10MB), an artist and/or project statement (No longer than 150 words), and a link to your Instagram or website so your work can be linked back to you.

You can also enter for a chance to be featured on the RPS Instagram stories by posting an image to Instagram with #WPD24

The deadline for entries is tomorrow, August 16, 2024, so be quick! Grab your camera phone, compact camera, or mirrorless camera and carry it with you tomorrow, and be on the lookout for things that define your day.

More information on how to enter and the terms and conditions can be found on The RPS website.

Discover What is World Photography Day?