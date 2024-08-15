The RPS launches new OPEN CALL to celebrate World Photography Day 2024

By
published

The RPS launches an open call for images, with the chance for international recognition, but the clock is ticking

A man looking out over a countryside
(Image credit: Kalum Carter)

World Photography Day (August 19) is fast approaching, and to celebrate, The Royal Photographic Society (RPS) has launched an open call inviting photographers from around the world to submit photographs for a chance to be featured across its platforms.

The RPS is no doubt one of the most prestigious photography institutions in the world and cultivates a large community of like-minded photography lovers. In addition, it showcases some of the world's leading photographers and contemporary works, and calls are now open which could see your work featured among them.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles