Three-day photography festival in Manchester to honor Tom Stoddart

Photo North festival will take place from 07-09 May at Bonded Warehouse in Manchester, England. The three-day event brings together a selection of internationally acclaimed photographers who will present their work through a series of screenings and seminars.

Attendees will also be able to take part in workshops, have a portfolio review, network with other photographers or get involved with a photo walk. The list of photographers attending the event continues to grow but Peter Dench, co-founder and curator of Photo North, has confirmed several of the photographers that will definitely be attending.

This year, in memory of Tom Stoddart who sadly passed away in November there will be an exhibition featuring a selection of images from his final book Extraordinary Women: Images of Courage, Endurance and Defiance. The book celebrates the strong will of women throughout the world during war times, poverty and hardship.

In the book, Tom writes, “When a crisis engulfs a community it’s the women who face the challenges head-on. Their love of family and ‘never surrender’ attitude drive them on to survive the miserable cruelty of conflicts, persecution, natural disasters and health emergencies.“

Known best for his work photographing music group The Verve from 1996 to 1997, Chris Floyd will provide insight into life as a music photographer, sharing his experiences while touring with the band while they promoted their first album in Britain, Ireland and the US.

Carolyn Mendelsohn, a Nikon ambassador and the photographer behind Being Inbetween, will be representing female photographers. She’ll be discussing Through Our Lens, a photography project involving a group of young people in Bradford who documented their experiences of the first national lockdown through imagery.

She is joined by David Collyer, the Royal Photographic Society's Documentary Photographer of the Year 2021. He won the prestigious award for his body of work photographing how a hospital ward in Abergevanny dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curated and co-founded by Peter Dench and Sharon Price, the aim of the festival is to deliver thought-provoking, lively and inclusive events that will appeal to beginner, enthusiast and professional photographers.

Talking about the festival, Dench said, “We recognize people who are passionate about photography. Photo North aims to introduce or advance understanding of the medium through our program of exhibitions – to inspire and engage debate.

Photo North promises to be an exciting, informal but inspiring weekend for anyone interested in photography. Earlybird tickets start at £10 for the day or £20 for the full three days and are now on sale through the Photo North website.

