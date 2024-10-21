This is why Adobe MAX 2024 and all its AI evangelism left me cold

By
published

Adobe is selling ideation, idealized reality, dreams and the tools to turn these into money. That’s the bottom line, right?

Dog portrait
(Image credit: Rod Lawton)

This is my dog Wilson. He’s not an AI construct generated by a Adobe Firefly 3 text prompt, he is not a marketing asset, he is not a product of my imagination. He is gone now, but he was real and he existed. He was very smart but not big on trust. His soul was his own, and he was what he wanted to be, not what I or anyone else chose to imagine. He was part of the same objective, external reality we all exist in, but which seems to be a diminishing part of Adobe’s vision.

Adobe is in the enviable position of publishing some of the best photo editing software and one of the best video editors that creators and professional photographers can buy. It's also at the forefront of a radical shift in image-making.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton
Contributor

Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com

TOPICS

Related articles