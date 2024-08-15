This 35mm Lego film camera ACTUALLY WORKS!

By
published

A fully functional 35mm Lego film camera, made of 595 bricks – meet the Lego ZH1 is born

Animation of the Lego ZH1 camera, by Zung92, being loaded with film
(Image credit: Instagram @Zung92)

Have you ever wanted to play with Lego, but have been torn away from your fun for photography? Well, now you can take the Lego with you thanks to this amazing creation – a real-life, working Lego camera that can shoot 35mm film.

We've seen plenty of Lego cameras before, including official models such as the Lego 3-in-1 Retro Camera and the Lego Polaroid OneStep, but if successful this Lego Idea would be the first camera that actually takes film photographs. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles