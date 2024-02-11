These are the 10 most Instagrammable spots in the UK for Valentine's Day

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, lots of couples will be gearing up to spend some much-needed quality time together. Whether you have extravagant plans that involve exotic trips abroad or prefer to spend time closer to home, certain destinations around the United Kingdom are particularly popular among love birds.
Romance and beautiful landscapes go hand in hand, so it’s no surprise that many of the most Instagrammable hotspots for Valentine's Day are places of natural beauty. Not only do they provide a stunning background for life-changing moments such as popping the question, they also enable couples to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and truly focus on each other.
From the mountainous rugged terrain of Snowdonia to the Victorian seaside of Eastbourne (possibly made more popular by the TV show The Undateables), the most popular landscapes reach as far south as Devon to as far North as Loch Lomond in Scotland.
Valentine's Day isn't just about going out for romantic meals and buying roses – people love to visit quaint villages, go on long walks and seek out destinations to create memories to last a lifetime. While the county of Sussex is one of the most popular Valentine's destinations, Devon is the most Instagrammable county with over 2.2 million hashtags on Instagram.
So then, here are the UK's 10 most Instagrammable hotspots ahead of Valentine's…
1) Snowdonia, Wales
2) Dartmoor, Devon
Instagram hashtags: 1,637,166
3) Eastbourne, Sussex
Instagram hashtags: 897,958
4) Dartmouth, Devon
Instagram hashtags: 790,468
5) Loch Lomond (Stirlingshire / Dunbartonshire)
Instagram hashtags: 616,507
6) Keswick, Cumbria
Instagram hashtags: 536,648
7) Seven Sisters, Sussex
Instagram hashtags: 477,122
8) Brecon Beacons, Wales
Instagram hashtags: 473,187
9) Lewes, Sussex
Instagram hashtags: 401,415
10) Broadstairs, Kent
Instagram hashtags: 321,107
If you're heading to one of these epic locations, make sure you pack one of the best travel cameras or one of the best cameras for landscape photography.