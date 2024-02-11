These are the 10 most Instagrammable spots in the UK for Valentine's Day

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, lots of couples will be gearing up to spend some much-needed quality time together. Whether you have extravagant plans that involve exotic trips abroad or prefer to spend time closer to home, certain destinations around the United Kingdom are particularly popular among love birds.

Romance and beautiful landscapes go hand in hand, so it’s no surprise that many of the most Instagrammable hotspots for Valentine's Day are places of natural beauty. Not only do they provide a stunning background for life-changing moments such as popping the question, they also enable couples to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and truly focus on each other.

From the mountainous rugged terrain of Snowdonia to the Victorian seaside of Eastbourne (possibly made more popular by the TV show The Undateables), the most popular landscapes reach as far south as Devon to as far North as Loch Lomond in Scotland.

Valentine's Day isn't just about going out for romantic meals and buying roses – people love to visit quaint villages, go on long walks and seek out destinations to create memories to last a lifetime. While the county of Sussex is one of the most popular Valentine's destinations, Devon is the most Instagrammable county with over 2.2 million hashtags on Instagram.

So then, here are the UK's 10 most Instagrammable hotspots ahead of Valentine's…

1) Snowdonia, Wales

The Llanberis Path up to Snowdon (Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

2) Dartmoor, Devon

Woodland near Sheepstor (Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

Instagram hashtags: 1,637,166

3) Eastbourne, Sussex

Eastbourne Pier (Image credit: Mike Turton via Unsplash)

Instagram hashtags: 897,958

4) Dartmouth, Devon

Dartmouth marina (Image credit: Zack Pickering via Unsplash)

Instagram hashtags: 790,468

5) Loch Lomond (Stirlingshire / Dunbartonshire)

(Image credit: Elizabeth Glen via Unsplash)

Instagram hashtags: 616,507

6) Keswick, Cumbria

(Image credit: Joseph Whyle via Unsplash)

Instagram hashtags: 536,648

7) Seven Sisters, Sussex

(Image credit: Joseph Pearson via Unsplash)

Instagram hashtags: 477,122

8) Brecon Beacons, Wales

Pen Y Fan (Image credit: Michael Austin)

Instagram hashtags: 473,187

9) Lewes, Sussex

(Image credit: Visit South East England)

Instagram hashtags: 401,415

10) Broadstairs, Kent

(Image credit: Kevin Grieve via Unsplash)

Instagram hashtags: 321,107

If you're heading to one of these epic locations, make sure you pack one of the best travel cameras or one of the best cameras for landscape photography.