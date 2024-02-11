These are the 10 most Instagrammable spots in the UK for Valentine's Day

By Hannah Rooke
published

Seeking a romantic sunset? Planning to pop the question? A study reveals the UK's most Instagrammable hotspots to spend Valentine's Day

Snowdonia
(Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, lots of couples will be gearing up to spend some much-needed quality time together. Whether you have extravagant plans that involve exotic trips abroad or prefer to spend time closer to home, certain destinations around the United Kingdom are particularly popular among love birds. 

Romance and beautiful landscapes go hand in hand, so it’s no surprise that many of the most Instagrammable hotspots for Valentine's Day are places of natural beauty. Not only do they provide a stunning background for life-changing moments such as popping the question, they also enable couples to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and truly focus on each other. 

From the mountainous rugged terrain of Snowdonia to the Victorian seaside of Eastbourne (possibly made more popular by the TV show The Undateables), the most popular landscapes reach as far south as Devon to as far North as Loch Lomond in Scotland. 

Valentine's Day isn't just about going out for romantic meals and buying roses – people love to visit quaint villages, go on long walks and seek out destinations to create memories to last a lifetime. While the county of Sussex is one of the most popular Valentine's destinations, Devon is the most Instagrammable county with over 2.2 million hashtags on Instagram. 

So then, here are the UK's 10 most Instagrammable hotspots ahead of Valentine's…

1) Snowdonia, Wales

Snowdonia

The Llanberis Path up to Snowdon (Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

2) Dartmoor, Devon

Dartmoor

Woodland near Sheepstor (Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

Instagram hashtags: 1,637,166

3) Eastbourne, Sussex

Eastbourne Pier

Eastbourne Pier (Image credit: Mike Turton via Unsplash)

Instagram hashtags: 897,958

4) Dartmouth, Devon

Dartmouth harbour

Dartmouth marina (Image credit: Zack Pickering via Unsplash)

Instagram hashtags: 790,468

5) Loch Lomond (Stirlingshire / Dunbartonshire)

Loch Lomond

(Image credit: Elizabeth Glen via Unsplash)

Instagram hashtags: 616,507

6) Keswick, Cumbria

Lake Lomond

(Image credit: Joseph Whyle via Unsplash)

Instagram hashtags: 536,648

7) Seven Sisters, Sussex

seven sisters

(Image credit: Joseph Pearson via Unsplash)

Instagram hashtags: 477,122

8) Brecon Beacons, Wales

Brecon Beacons

Pen Y Fan (Image credit: Michael Austin)

Instagram hashtags: 473,187

9) Lewes, Sussex

Lewes Sussex

(Image credit: Visit South East England)

Instagram hashtags: 401,415

10) Broadstairs, Kent

Broadstairs, Kent

(Image credit: Kevin Grieve via Unsplash)

Instagram hashtags: 321,107

If you're heading to one of these epic locations, make sure you pack one of the best travel cameras or one of the best cameras for landscape photography.

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke
Staff Writer

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

